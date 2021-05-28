Netflix Users Are Going Crazy For Lucifer Season 5B

Lucifer fans have endured a very long wait for season 5B. The first half of the fifth season hit Netflix in August 2020 and was a big success. Those eight episodes were well-received by viewers and critics, upping the ante with a story featuring Lucifer’s twin brother Michael and introducing Dennis Haysbert as God. It ended on a cliffhanger, with most assuming the season would be wrapped up by the end of 2020.

Then we waited. And waited. And waited. Along the way, Lucifer‘s fanbase proved to be supernaturally patient, though there were some grumblings that we didn’t even get a rough indication of when it’d return. But today all that’s in the past, as season 5B has just hit Netflix and fans are going bananas. Here’s a selection of how it’s gone down:

I'm speechless I just finished 5B and you guys are awesome, I mean, I'm trying to find a word to describe you all hahah but it's kinda impossible 🥺🥺🥺🥺 — Ci – SPOILERS LUCIFER DAY 😈✨ (@badassmaze) May 28, 2021

Gotta say part 2 of Lucifer season 5 is absolutely awesome. #LuciferSeason5part2 #LuciferNetflix pic.twitter.com/wiXO2wbcRX — Siavash Abdollahinegar (@Darkfie1d) May 28, 2021

@tomellis17 you were right about that season! It‘s awesome! Loved it!

A perfect rollercoaster of emotiones!

Still processing what I‘ve seen 🥺#MichaelIsADick #Lucifer ❤️#LuciferSeason5B 😈 — LF LiliFee ❤️😈 (@fee878) May 28, 2021

HELP LUCIFER 5B IS AWESOME — Alex (@CANONCASTlEL) May 28, 2021

Well I have finally finished binge watching 5B of Lucifer, and I can now go for a pee break!

Epic and Awesome series. Well done to the cast and crew of this enjoyable show. Thank you. x@tomellis17, @LuciferNetflix, @LuciferDaily @LUCIFERwriters @RachaelEHarris @LesleyAnnBrandt — Jason Louis (@Witchboy3) May 28, 2021

I'm watching Ep.16 now, this season has been awesome! Episode 10 was a joy! I'm gonna miss this show.. Imagine no more Lucifer… pic.twitter.com/WUeR3Aj56R — Backudog (@backudog123) May 28, 2021

part 2 of lucifer season 5 is fucking awesome — quamane king (@Dreaminout_loud) May 28, 2021

I'm watching the new part of season five of lucifer, I'm screaming ahhh help. I love this show so muchhh — aurora claims track 4 on LT2 (@onedxangel) May 28, 2021

I love Lucifer Season 5 part 2 pic.twitter.com/UtiSyrhu7J — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) May 28, 2021

New Lucifer season is out 🤭🤭 I forgot how much I love this show — nour ✨ (@nourstweets) May 28, 2021

i definitely need season 6, please. im begging for the love of lucifer please [#LuciferSeason5B #Lucifer] — junnie ➐ (@hunsaiii) May 28, 2021

By all accounts, this half-season has lived up to expectations and it’s looking like the much-hyped musical episode is set to go down as a highlight of Lucifer.

Now that the fifth season is finally out of the way we can begin looking forward to the sixth and final season, which will wrap up this biblically fun tale. Work has already been underway for some time, with the shoot taking place in late 2020. It’s sounding like it’ll wrap up on an emotional note, as Tom Ellis said during one of the last table readings, “I had something in my eye. Honest.”

My only hope is that we don’t have too long a wait to see it, and if it’s split into two halves we may not see the final episode until early 2022. In any case, if 5B is anything to go by Lucifer is going from strength to strength as it nears the finishing line. More on what’s next as we hear it.