Tom Ellis Says The Final Episodes Of Lucifer Season 6 Left Him In Tears

Wherefore art thou, Lucifer? The first half of season 5 landed in August 2020 and blew everyone away. The episodes went down a storm with viewers and critics alike, ending on a tantalizing cliffhanger that left us wanting the second half as soon as possible. At the time, many assumed that it’d arrive by the end of 2020, but we’re now in March 2021 and there’s still no sign of it.

Fortunately, that should change soon. It seems that there are eight completed episodes in the can just waiting for Netflix to give them a premiere date. With those in hand, filming on season 6 – the final run of the show – began back in 2020 and is continuing now. And judging by a pair of tweets from star Tom Ellis and showrunner Joe Henderson, they may almost be done, as the table read for the penultimate outing has taken place.

Get your tissues ready, folks, because it sounds like Lucifer is wrapping up with a tearjerker, as you can see below:

I had something in my eye. Honest. https://t.co/7foJc2rhlY — tom ellis (@tomellis17) March 3, 2021

So, what can we expect from the rest of the show? Well, we know that one episode of 5B will be a musical installment as we’ve seen a very entertaining clip of Ellis as Lucifer strutting his stuff in an extremely well-choreographed dance to Queen’s “Another One Bites the Dust.” As for the overarching plots, it seems like God himself (as played by Dennis Haysbert) will be taking on a major role in the last season. This will result in some juicy family drama, too, especially as Lucifer’s brother Michael is on the scene and causing trouble.

It’s worth remembering that season 5 was originally conceived and written as the big finale, so serious sparks should fly in the upcoming episodes. Even so, I’m betting that Lucifer is going to go out on a high in its final run. Let’s hope we don’t have to wait too long to see it.