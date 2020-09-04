Part 2 Of Lucifer Season 5 Is Now 95% Done

Lucifer is on a roll. The long-awaited fifth season of the show recently debuted on Netflix and rocketed to the top of the charts, scoring the “biggest TV series opening weekend ever.” Critics and fans were happy, though the gigantic cliffhanger at the end of the half-season left everyone itching to find out what’s going to happen.

The first half of season 5 not only introduced us to Lucifer’s twin brother Michael, but eventually to God himself (as played by Dennis Haysbert). The Almighty turned up to intervene in the conflict between Michael and Lucifer, though we don’t know exactly where his loyalties lie. Introducing God into the show is a ballsy move, no doubt, but sadly, we didn’t have much time to get to know him before the credits rolled on the half-season.

Lucifer fans have gotten used to being patient, though many have started worrying that COVID-19 related issues could mean a very long wait for the next episodes. Executive producer Chris Rafferty has stepped in to calm those fears, though. Responding to a question from a fan on Twitter, he said:

“A LOT of people are asking me this question. Sadly the answer is: we don’t know. We were 95% done #LuciferSeason5 when Covid shut us down. We’ll resume when we can, but our priority = keeping everyone safe. You’ll hear when it’s ready. Till then, rewatching is your friend! “

Apparently, seven of the eight remaining episodes are complete, but season finale “A Chance at a Happy Ending” was put on pause just over halfway through shooting. Hopefully they’ve used time during lockdown to finish post-production for the rest of the episodes and with movie and TV shoots beginning again, they should be able to complete the final outing soon.

Right now, it’s likely that we’ll have to wait until early 2021 for Lucifer season 5, part 2, but if it’s as good as what just dropped, we’re in for a treat. And then, off in the distance, is the sixth and final season. Indeed, it’s a good time to be a Lucifer fan.