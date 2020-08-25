Lucifer Season 5 Scores Biggest TV Series Opening Weekend On Netflix

Lucifer deserves its reputation as the comeback kid. The witty, sexy and stylish supernatural show was unjustly cancelled on Fox in 2018, only for Netflix to swoop in and save the day. The fourth season proved to be a hit for the streaming service and the fifth looks to have followed in its demonic footsteps. And that’s because according to data sourced from FlixPatrol, the new run has had the biggest TV series opening on record for the streaming site.

It’s important to bear in mind that this data has only been released from February 2020 onwards, so Lucifer probably hasn’t had the biggest opening ever, just the biggest that we know about. Still, the show scored a cumulative 670 points over the weekend, becoming the most-watched series in nearly every Netflix territory (and made the top ten in every one).

This barnstorming success meant it easily dethroned the previous champ, The Umbrella Academy season 2, which ended up with 643 points total. Still, given the amount of cool new shows arriving on Netflix soon, I reckon Lucifer won’t get to savor its lordly position for too long.

Lucifer Season 5 Photos Tease Upcoming Noir Episode 1 of 8

Click to skip













MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In fact, this tranche of episodes could well be beaten by the second half of Lucifer‘s fifth season, as the decision was made to divide this season into two runs of eight episodes each. Right now, we don’t know when the next part will air, but given the quality of what just dropped, I expect this season’s finale to do just as well as its opening.

And then, at some point in the future, comes the sixth and final outing. That’ll round off the story in typically eye-popping and deliciously fun fashion and will likely land at some point in late 2021. So, all in all, Lucifer isn’t doing too badly for a show that was cancelled two years ago.