Watch: First Clip From Lucifer Season 5B’s Musical Episode

We just got the first half of Lucifer season 5 last month, but fans are still hungry for more and desperate to get their hands on season 5B. Unfortunately, like many TV shows, that’s been held up, with filming having to shut down halfway through the finale earlier this year. The good news is that shooting is resuming this very month, so a release date may be in sight. While we still don’t have a date yet, we have just got the next best thing: a new clip from the run’s most-anticipated episode.

Season 5B will include an all-singing, all-dancing musical episode, and a full clip was released via DC FanDome this weekend. For those who missed it, Lucifer Morningstar himself Tom Ellis then shared the clip on his Twitter account. Without further ado, check it out below. You won’t be disappointed.

Just a little taste of our musical episode 😈#LuciferSeason5part2 pic.twitter.com/UZpqQOOwdh — tom ellis (@tomellis17) September 13, 2020

Yup, this clip promises that the musical episode won’t skimp on on the full-scale song and dance numbers. As Lucifer and Chloe investigate a death on a football pitch, everyone present – including the murder victim! – starts singing Queen’s “Another One Bites the Dust”. Hilariously, at first Lucifer is disturbed by what’s happening, but he quickly starts enjoying himself.

A supernatural show like this one can get away with a musical episode, which can sometimes stretch a series’ credibility, and this clip promises that a lot of fun will be had when it eventually arrives. It’s just the latest example of Lucifer thinking outside the box as it nears it end, following season 5A’s noir-themed episode.

Lucifer season 5B will likewise consist of eight episodes. The sixth and final season, which is being filmed back to back with the remainder of work on 5, will also be made up of the same episode count. That’s just 16 episodes to go, then. But at least we’ve still got a lot of good times ahead of us before it all goes to hell.