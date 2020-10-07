Lucifer Season 6 Has Officially Started Filming

Work on the sixth and final season of Lucifer has officially begun. The DC supernatural-themed series has managed to extend its lifespan twiceover, with Netflix resurrecting the show after Fox cancelled it three years in and again earlier this year when it was given an extra season. But now the end really is nigh as star Tom Ellis and the rest of the cast and crew just started filming the last batch of episodes this Tuesday.

Co-showrunner Joe Henderson took to Twitter yesterday to express his excitement that season 6 was going before the cameras. Production has been underway over the past couple of weeks, wrapping up the leftover work on the season 5 finale, but now the team is ready to move forward with their final season.

“Today is our first day of shooting #Lucifer season 6!” Henderson wrote. “So happy we’ve finished up season 5, and we will be working our buns off to get it finished and to Netflix! Thanks to our incredible cast and crew for working hard and safe and delivering a kickass finale!!”

— Joe Henderson (@Henderson_Joe) October 6, 2020

In some ways, the delay caused by the pandemic aided production as they were able to adjust the ending to the season 5 finale to make it more open-ended, to set up the sixth season now they knew they had one. Remember, we’ve still got half of season 5 to go, too, with the second eight of the penultimate run arriving on Netflix at a later date. Season 6, meanwhile, is believed to only be eight episodes long in total. But, all told, that’s still 16 episodes we have left to enjoy before the series goes to hell for good.

Henderson’s co-EP Ildy Modrovich has previously teased that fans will love what they’ve got cooked up for the series finale, promising that it won’t end on a cliffhanger as the show usually does and will instead act as a concrete ending for Lucifer Morningstar, Chloe Decker and company. Let’s hope it hits the spot when it eventually hits Netflix, probably sometime in 2021.