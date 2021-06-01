Lucifer Season 6 Will Have The Most Expensive Episode In The Show’s History

Lucifer season 5B promised some big developments and didn’t disappoint. When God announced his retirement, there was suddenly a vacancy up in the clouds, with Lucifer and his twin brother Michael eyeing the throne. The run ended with a barnstorming finale at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, in which Lucifer, Amenadiel, Chloe, Eve, Maze and other demons faced off against Michael and his angels to decide who will be the next God.

This proved to be quite the confrontation, though Lucifer came out on top by demonstrating selfless sacrifice and looks to be heading into the last outing for the show as God. So, how do you top that?

Well, season 5 was originally planned as Lucifer‘s final one and this would have made for a great ending. But showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich have just given an illuminating interview with Collider where they hinted at what’s next for the titular character.

First up, Modrovich discussed how COVID-19 impacted the shoot, saying:

“Season 6, partly because of COVID, became a much more intimate season. But also because we knew we had done this kind of splashy Season 5B, with a lot of spectacle, we didn’t want to try to top ourselves and just be empty action. So we found the more intimate story for all of our characters, and a much more emotional one. We didn’t have to scrape to find stories for anybody. We just kind of dug to a deeper level with everybody.”

But don’t be worried that we’ll just get a bunch of bottle episodes written under strict COVID-19 regulations. Henderson reassured action fans that:

“Though it is by far probably the most intimate season we’ve done, it also has the most expensive episode we’ve ever made. So, we’ve still got plenty of spectacle. … If you think the Season 5 finale [was big], our Season 6 finale… cost us more. I’ll leave that to interpretation.”

Right now, we don’t know when Lucifer will return. Despite shooting for season 6 having wrapped in March, it seems unlikely we’ll get anything before 2022. But that doesn’t mean Lucifer will be off Netflix for that long. Gwendoline Christie has recently been announced as playing another version of the character in Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman adaptation, and the Lucifer staff couldn’t be happier, even teasing a potential movie idea by saying:

“I mean, I would like to watch the adventures of Gwendoline Christie and Tom Ellis both playing different versions of Lucifer on a road trip together.”

Perhaps this is a pipe dream, but who knows? In any case, season 5B of Lucifer is on Netflix now.