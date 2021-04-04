Netflix Added 85 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

Before we jump into the new week, let’s first take a look at everything that arrived on Netflix over the past seven days. With a whole host of fresh titles dropping on the first day of April, it’s easy to have missed some of the gems that just went up, so here’s a full guide to the 76 movies and 9 TV shows that debuted on the platform this week.

The big new original film of the week was Concrete Cowboy, starring Idris Elba and Stranger Things‘ Caleb McLaughlin as an estranged father and son who bond over Philadelphia’s urban cowboy subculture (it’s a real thing, look it up). Horror fans had a lot of treats in this haul, too, including a range of Child’s Play sequels, the first Leprechaun, James Wan’s Insidious and Sam Raimi production The Possession.

More of a comedy fan? No problem. If you haven’t already, check out Reese Witherspoon vehicle Legally Blonde, Ben Stiller superhero spoof Mystery Men, Adam Sandler/Kevin James flick I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry and Jim Carrey vehicle Yes Man. Looking for some romance? Then catch Brokeback Mountain, Friends with Benefits or The Time Traveler’s Wife.

Moving on to the TV shows that debuted this week, Gaten Matarazzo (another Stranger Things alum) returned for a new season of Prank Encounters. Elsewhere, don’t miss British thriller The Serpent, featuring Doctor Who’s Jenna Coleman, or Worn Stories, a docuseries in which folks reveal the quirky and unlikely stories surrounding their clothes.

Here’s an alphabetized list of all 85 movies and TV series that landed on Netflix in the United States over the past week, from March 29th to April 4th.

Movies

2012 (2009)

3 Idiots (2009)

7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2021)

Accepted (2006)

Air Strike (2018)

An American Girl: McKenna Shoots for the Stars (2012)

At Eternity’s Gate (2018)

Bride of Chucky (1998)

Brokeback Mountain (2005)

Child’s Play 2 (1990)

Child’s Play 3 (1991)

Concrete Cowboy (2020) Netflix Original

Cop Out (2010)

Cross: Rise of the Villains (2019)

Death Race 2 (2010)

Deliver Us from Eva (2003)

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003)

Escape from Planet Earth (2012)

Ferrari Ki Sawaari (2012)

Fighting (2009)

Friends with Benefits (2011)

God Calling (2018)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007)

Ibrahim a Fate to Define (2019)

Insidious (2010)

Into the Grizzly Maze (2015)

Irul (2021)

Just Say Yes (2021) Netflix Original

K-9 (1989)

K-911 (1999)

K-9: P.I. (2002)

Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV (2016)

Lawless (2012)

Legally Blonde (2001)

Leprechaun (1993)

Madam Chief Minister (2021)

Madame Claude (2020) Netflix Original

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)

Marked (2019)

Maximum Risk (1996)

Milk (2008)

My Fair Lady (1964)

Mystery Men (1999)

Not a Game (2020)

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire (2020) Netflix Original

Pariah (2011)

S.W.A.T.: Under Siege (2017)

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Seed of Chucky (2004)

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Bird (2017)

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Flower (2017)

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Wind (2017)

Sky High (2020) Netflix Original

Sniper: Ghost Shooter (2016)

Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars (2017)

Takers (2010)

Tersanjung the Movie (2021) Netflix Original

The Fisherman’s Diary (2020)

The Knight and the Princess (2019)

The Little Rascals (1994)

The Pianist (2002)

The Possession (2012)

The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption (2012)

The Scorpion King 4: Quest for Power (2015)

The Stepfather (2009)

The Time Traveler’s Wife (2009)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

Universal Soldier: The Return (1999)

Waterworld (1995)

Wazir (2016)

What Lies Below (2020)

White Boy (2017)

Wild Child (2008)

Woody Woodpecker (2017)

Yes Man (2008)

TV Series

Glimpses of a Future (Season 1)

Haunted: Latin America (Season 1) Netflix Original

Magical Andes (Season 2) Netflix Original

Prank Encounters (Season 2) Netflix Original

Rainbow High (Season 1)

Robocar Poli (2 Seasons)

The Platform (Season 2)

The Serpent (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Worn Stories (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Go ahead and check out whichever of these titles catch your eye over on Netflix right now.