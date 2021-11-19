Netflix added 9 movies/tv shows today

Netflix always saved its biggest in-house releases for a Friday, and while many of you will no doubt be heading out to the theater to catch Ghostbusters: Afterlife on the big screen, there’s plenty of exciting content now available to stream from the comfort of your own home.

A trio of heavy hitters stand out among the pack, though, with all three well-placed to put a serious dent in the platform’s Top 10 most-watched list on both the film and television front. The most highly-anticipated of the bunch is the live-action Cowboy Bebop, which is looking to overcome middling reviews in an effort to launch a successful multi-season anime adaptation.

There are feature films, episodic exclusives, documentaries and titles to keep the little ones occupied, and you can check out the full list of today’s debutants below.

Blown Away: Christmas *NETFLIX SERIES

Cowboy Bebop *NETFLIX SERIES

Dhamaka *NETFLIX FILM

Extinct *NETFLIX FAMILY

Hellbound *NETFLIX SERIES

Love Me Instead *NETFLIX FILM

Procession *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Mind, Explained: Season 2 *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

tick, tick…BOOM! *NETFLIX FILM

Live-Action Cowboy Bebop Drops Slick New Bounty Posters 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Musical tick, tick… BOOM! marks the feature directorial debut of Lin-Manuel Miranda, with Andrew Garfield already generating some Oscar buzz for his performance, even if nobody wants to ask him about anything other than Spider-Man: No Way Home. Korean fantasy Hellbound is also looking to ride the coattails of Squid Game to become a word-of-mouth phenomenon, but as always, Netflix has provided the content to scratch almost every genre itch.