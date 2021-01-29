Netflix Added 5 New Movies/TV Shows Today

This final week of January hasn’t been the busiest of weeks when it comes to new additions on Netflix, but the streaming giant has handed over a few worthwhile fresh titles all the same, including original movie Penguin Bloom starring Naomi Watts and Andrew Lincoln, which debuted on Wednesday. Today, meanwhile, brings another must-see film, alongside a small handful of other releases, all of which are Netflix Originals.

Here’s the full list:

4 New Movies

Below Zero (2021) Netflix Original

Finding ‘Ohana (2021) Netflix Original

June & Kopi (2021) Netflix Original

The Dig (2021) Netflix Original

1 New TV Series

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints (Season 1) Netflix Original

First of all, there’s sports docuseries We Are: The Brooklyn Saints, which details the inspiring story of an inner city youth football league, as well as the coaches and parents behind it. There’s also Spanish action flick Below Zero starring Javier Gutierrez as a cop in charge of transferring a truck of convicts to a different facility. However, when the vehicle is assaulted by assailants, our hero must fend for his life amid subzero temperatures.

Meanwhile, family movie Finding ‘Ohana follows two Brooklyn-raised siblings on a summer vacation to rural Oahu, which takes an exciting turn when they discover a journal pointing to long lost treasure. They embark on an epic adventure that brings them new friends and helps them reconnect with their Hawaiian heritage. Alex Aiono and Kea Peahu star, with Kelly Hu and Chris Parnell in supporting roles.

Last but not least, the biggest release of the day has to be The Dig, a British period biopic about the excavation of Sutton Hoo in 1939 featuring an all-star cast. Fresh off her Oscar-buzzy turn in Promising Young Woman, Carey Mulligan stars as Edith Pretty, a woman who hires archaeologists Basil Brown (Ralph Fiennes) and Peggy Piggott (Lily James) to see if there’s anything worthwhile on her land, leading to one of the greatest archaeological discoveries of the 20th century.

Tell us, though, what will you be watching on Netflix today? Let us know down below.