Netflix Added 6 New Movies And TV Shows Today

July has been a nice experience so far for anyone with a streaming service subscription. Nearly every platform has offered exceptional new content to watch, and as usual, Netflix leads the pack with some of the best new movies and shows available.

Subscribers have already been treated to the underrated epic Cloud Atlas, Adam Sandler’s often forgotten I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry and emotional boxing tale Million Dollar Baby, among many, many others. And now, today brings even more new stuff to add to your binge list.

First up, Jason Mantzoukas and Tony Revolori star in the 2018 comedy The Long Dumb Road, and the title alone pretty much covers what this road trip flick is about. Critics praised the duo’s chemistry when the film released, and it currently sits at a fairly decent 74% on Rotten Tomatoes. So, if you’re in the mood for a humorous watch that also offers some important social commentary on race, class and age, The Long Dumb Road might be for you.

The first and only season of the Yu-Gi-Oh! anime is also returning to Netflix today following its removal last month. This 1998 show adapts the first 59 chapters of the popular manga, though the rest of the tale is told in a followup series called Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters. If you’ve always been interested in the story, this is probably your best place to start.

For more, here’s the full list of everything releasing on Netflix today:

Born Racer

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado

Stateless

The Long Dumb Road

Was It Love?

Yu-Gi-Oh! (Season 1)

If you don’t see anything that catches your interest, you can always head through here to check out some of the other content releasing on Netflix throughout the remainder of July. And as always, stay tuned for further updates on what’s coming to the service in the future.