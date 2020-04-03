Netflix Added Two Great Comedies Today That’ll Help Cheer You Up

Another month, another batch of new movies and TV shows headed to Netflix.

2020 is quickly becoming one of the most troubling and downright depressing years in recent memory (and it’s only April, yikes), but the Internet’s biggest streaming services are still delivering tons of fresh material to ease the pain of self-isolation.

It’s by no means easy, of course, but there’s a sense of camaraderie to be found on the web. For instance, Netflix Party is a Google Chrome extension that lets you and your friends/family stream content simultaneously. It doesn’t always work that well, truth be told, but it’s still a fun feature that a lot of people are getting good use out of.

And now, with a fresh dump of new films and TV series being added to Netflix this week, there’s tons of great stuff to watch. In fact, today saw the streaming giant add two movies in particular that are sure to give you a laugh, with each one guaranteed to brighten up you mood.

First up is a pic that’s a few years old, with The Death of Stalin making its way to Netflix today. The downright hilarious historical drama is most definitely a comedy, despite its subject matter and setting, and will have you in stitches in no time. Hailed by many critics as one of the funniest movies in years, it first hit theaters back in 2017 and the official plot summary reads as so:

Moscow, 1953. After being in power for nearly thirty years, Soviet dictator Joseph Vissarionovich Stalin (Adrian McLoughlin) takes ill and quickly dies. Now the members of the Council of Ministers scramble for power.

Again, that may not make it sound like it delivers laughs, but trust us, this one will most certainly turn that frown upside down. And besides, it comes to us from Armando Iannucci, whose work is always worth a watch.

But that’s not all, as Coffee & Kareem is also now available for your viewing pleasure. To be fair, it’s not quite as critically acclaimed as The Death of Stalin, but it targets a different audience and if you’re looking for some goofy, turn your brain off kind of laughs, it’s worth a viewing.

Here’s the official summary:

Twelve-year-old Kareem Manning hires a criminal to scare his mom’s new boyfriend -police officer James Coffee – but it backfires, forcing Coffee and Kareem to team up in order to save themselves from Detroit’s most ruthless drug kingpin.

So, there you have it. Two solid comedies that will bring some laughter into your weekend. But tell us, do you plan on checking out either one on Netflix, or did you have something else lined up in your queue? Sound off down below and let us know.