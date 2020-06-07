Netflix Added 4 New Movies And 1 New TV Show Today

Another day, another fresh batch of Netflix releases, as the streaming giant continues to build its catalogue of titles. While there haven’t been too many new additions today, there are still some intriguing films and programs that are worth checking out, including the fourth season of Queen of the South, and crime drama The Night Clerk.

What other titles, then, were put up today for Netflix subscribers, you ask? Well, the full list of movies and series are as follows:

4 New Movies Added Today

365 Days (2020)

Forensic (2020)

Project Papa (2018)

The Night Clerk (2020) 1 New TV Series Added Today

Queen of the South (Season 4)

On the series side, Queen of the South is an adaptation of a telenovela, and airs first on the USA Network before moving onto Netflix. The show focuses on the rise of Alice Braga’s Teresa Mendoza, who escapes poverty by developing a drug empire from Mexico. Fans of Narcos, Ozark and Breaking Bad should definitely check this one out, with Netflix adding the fifth season at some point in the future.

Perhaps the biggest movie release today is Michael Cristofer’s The Night Clerk, the murder mystery starring Ana de Armas that’s not Knives Out. Tye Sheridan, Helen Hunt and John Leguizamo fill out a strong cast, and while it hasn’t had the best critical response so far, it may be worth a watch if you’re a fan of the genre.

If you want something a bit different, then India’s Project Papa features a busy woman putting her life on hold to spend time with her father. The ‘project’ in question is to improve her father’s life, in what appears to be a solid feel-good movie. Also from India, we get Forensic, a Malaysian-language serial killer film that adds to the crime theme of today’s new titles.

If none of these additions appeal to you, Netflix have also just added a lot of great binge-worthy shows, while there’ve been several unusual films that are doing well with audiences right now. It shouldn’t be too hard, then, to find something to watch, with Netflix still arguably the best bet for consistent streaming entertainment.