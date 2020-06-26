Netflix Added 5 New Movies/Shows Today, Just In Time For The Weekend

With June already being such an exceptional month for Netflix subscribers, it’s just icing on the cake to keep getting even more new stuff to watch while most of us are stuck inside. This month’s already impressive list of new additions like Inside Man, V for Vendetta, The Silence of the Lambs and E.T. the Extraterrestrial will be joined now by two new movies and three new shows. They aren’t all winners, of course, but there are a few pieces of content you might want to check out over the weekend.

Most notably, Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams star in the ridiculously long-named Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, and you can rest assured that the film itself is every bit as bonkers as its outrageous title. Eurovision Song Contest tells the story of two Icelandic singers who get an opportunity to represent their country in the titular contest.

It currently sits at 59% on Rotten Tomatoes, indicating that it’s an acquired taste, which is evident by simply watching its loopy trailer. Even so, with a star-studded cast that also includes Pierce Brosnan, Dan Stevens and Demi Lovato, it doesn’t hurt to give it a try, right?

For more, here’s the full list of everything coming to Netflix today:

All For Love (Season 1)

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Home Game (Season 1)

Straight Up

Twogether (Season 1)

Of course, if these new drops aren’t enough for you, you can always head through here and see everything else that has released so far on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Disney Plus throughout June. And even better, you can take a look here to see what’s coming in July. Clearly, you won’t run into any issues finding something to watch this weekend on whatever streaming service you choose and as always, you can let us know what you’ll be digging into by dropping a comment down below.