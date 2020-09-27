Netflix Added 23 New Movies And 15 New TV Shows This Week

An overwhelming amount of subscribers might not have been able to look past Enola Holmes when it debuted on Wednesday, with the literary adaptation dominating both the online chatter and Top 10 most-watched list ever since, but the apparent franchise starter wasn’t the only title to arrive on Netflix this week worthy of spending a couple of hours on.

Of course, the streaming service isn’t in the position to have a library built entirely on in-house content, and likely won’t be for a long while yet, but as the platform with seemingly the biggest bank account that’s spending $20 billion on original projects alone and millions more on the distribution rights to pre-existing material each year, Netflix have long since established themselves as the ones to beat.

Almost every week, at least one new movie or TV show arrives that generates plenty of buzz and becomes one of the most popular titles available for a variety of reasons, and the last seven days have been no different after Enola Holmes broke records by reaching the top spot in 78 countries and an underrated Hugh Jackman blockbuster found an unexpected second lease of life. Of course, there were a lot of other new releases that hit the platform as well over the last several days and you can check out the full list of movies and TV shows to have arrived on Netflix this past week below.

23 New Movies Added

A Love Song for Latasha (2019) Netflix Original

Bad Teacher (2011)

Bhaji In Problem (2013)

Black (2015)

DTC Yukemuri Junjo Hen From High & Low (2018)

Enola Holmes (2020) Netflix Original

High & Low The Movie (2016)

High & Low The Movie 2 / End of Sky (2017)

High & Low The Movie 3 / Final Mission (2017)

High & Low The Red Rain (2016)

High & Low The Worst (2019)

Kiss the Ground (2017)

My Mother’s Wound (2016)

Real Steel (2011)

Rhino Season (2012)

Road To High & Low (2016)

Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns (2013)

Santa Banta Pvt Ltd (2016)

The Blue Elephant 2 (2019)

The Royal Bengal Tiger (2014)

Time Out (2015)

Waiting… (2005)

Zulu Man in Japan (2019)

Enola Holmes Character Posters Introduce The Whole Super-Sleuthing Family 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

15 New TV Series Added

A Perfect Crime (Season 1) Netflix Original

Black Butler (Season 2)

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Season 3) Netflix Original

Fukrey Boyzzz (Season 1)

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father (Season 4) Netflix Original

Mighty Express (Season 1) Netflix Original

Mighty Little Bheem (Season 3) Netflix Original

Sneakerheads (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Blacklist (Season 7)

The Chef Show (Volume 4) Netflix Original

The Good Place (Season 4)

The Great British Baking Show (Season 11 / Collection 8 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

The Playbook (Season 1) Netflix Original

The School Nurse Files (Season 1) Netflix Original

Van Helsing (Season 4)

Of the movies/shows listed above, forgotten Ryan Reynolds comedy Waiting… has also proven to be a hugely popular recent addition, while travelogue Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father and Jon Favreau’s The Chef Show continue Netflix‘s track record of creating light-hearted, irreverent and entertaining docuseries that essentially act as comfort food for the eyes. Not every title has to be a splashy and star-powered original movie, of course, and the streaming service’s current content library continues to act as a buffet that caters to almost every taste.