An Underrated Ryan Reynolds Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Ryan Reynolds has firmly established a reputation in Hollywood as a charming and bankable leading man. Be it as the titular superhero in the Deadpool franchise or the cute and cuddly eponymous Pokémon in Detective Pikachu, the 43-year-old is constantly turning up in box office hits and winning over audiences.

Admittedly, he’s also shown up in a lot of stinkers over the years – particularly early on in his career – but one of his older films that still holds up to this day is the 2005 comedy Waiting…, which is now on Netflix and has been roping in a lot of viewers lately. It wasn’t a big hit back when it released and didn’t exactly impress critics, with a Rotten Tomatoes score of just 30%, but it’s clear from its audience score of 75% that it’s managed to find a bit of a cult following over the years and is now earning even more new fans on the aforementioned streaming platform.

According to FlixPatrol, Waiting… is currently the ninth most-watched movie on Netflix, giving it a spot on the Top 10 chart alongside heavy hitters like Enola Holmes and The Devil All the Time. Which is certainly impressive for a forgotten comedy that doesn’t usually get much attention these days.

For those unfamiliar, the plot follows a quirky group of waiters and waitresses who hate their job and resort to pranks, games and secretly messing with the food of their guests to keep themselves entertained. While it’s unlikely that anyone would call it one of Ryan Reynolds‘ best movies, it’s certainly enjoyable enough and offers up viewers the chance to see what the actor was like before he really hit it big in Hollywood. As such, if you haven’t yet seen it, you might want to give the movie a watch now that it’s streaming on Netflix and quickly climbing up the Top 10 chart.