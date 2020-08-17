Netflix Added 20 New Movies And TV Shows Last Week

Given that the continuing effects of the Coronavirus pandemic have seen millions of people spending a lot more time confined to their homes than they’ve ever been used to, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that viewership for every major streaming service has gone through the roof over the last few months.

Netflix, in particular, seem to have done a great job of capitalizing on their subscribers’ increased amount of free time by dropping a series of high-profile original movies on a regular basis since March, and with HBO Max and NBCUniversal’s Peacock also having entered the fray recently, there’s no shortage of options to choose from when you consider that Amazon Prime, Disney Plus, AppleTV+ and others are all competing for a slice of the same pie.

However, with over 100 million more paying customers than their closest rivals, Netflix are without a doubt winning the streaming wars pretty comfortably, and their plan to remain as the top dog is remarkably simple. With another week having been and gone in what feels like a year that will never end, they’ve now dropped a huge amount of movies and TV shows since last Monday to keep viewers occupied for a while longer, and you can check out the full list below.

Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event



Nightcrawler

Mr. Peabody & Sherman



Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids

Scary Movie 5



(Un)Well

Safety Not Guaranteed



An Easy Girl

3% : Season 4

: Season 4 El Robo del Siglo

Fearless

Glow Up : Season 2

: Season 2 Project Power

The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air



The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits



The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change



The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance



Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun



Teenage Bounty Hunters

Rita : Season 5



: Season 5 Stranger : Season 2

: Season 2 Johnny English



Les Misérables

Whether you’re in the mood for light-hearted game shows, acclaimed noir thrillers, stand-up specials, awards season favorites, exciting animation or Netflix’s latest attempt to launch their own major blockbuster franchise, then the chances are that something will have been added to their lineup over the last seven days that will appeal to almost every particular taste and scratch whatever itch you’re having when you next hunker down in front of the TV.