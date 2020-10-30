Netflix Added 10 New Movies And TV Shows Today

Happy Halloween Eve! Before we reach the big day tomorrow, Netflix is celebrating the incoming witching hour by delivering 10 new titles this Friday, October 30th. As you’d expect, the haul is especially spook-centric with a bunch of horror films, both brand new originals and a couple that are a few years old, dropping today. It’s also rich for foreign movies, too, as well as including the latest and final season of a major TV series.

For those who are looking for fresh Halloween-related pics to watch, don’t miss the five from all over the world that debut today. Hidden in Plain Sight is a thriller about a woman who faked her death but still fears that her abusive boyfriend will track her down, while The Day of the Lord is a Spanish language Exorcist-esque chill-fest, Kaali Khuhi is an Indian horror about a young girl who must protect her village from the ghosts of its past and Philippian Pagpag: Nine Lives follows a vengeful spirit out to kill nine enemies. As for His House, this British indie horror offers a fresh take on the haunted house genre. The Crown‘s Matt Smith co-stars.

Here’s the full list of the 7 movies and 3 TV series that went live on Netflix US today:

7 New Movies Added Today

Hidden in Plain Sight (2019)

His House (2020) Netflix Original

In Line (2017)

Kaali Khuhi (2020) Netflix Original

Pagpag: Nine Lives (2013)

Rogue City (2020) Netflix Original

The Day of the Lord (2020) Netflix Original

3 New TV Series Added Today

Kongsuni and Friends (Season 2)

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Season 7)

Somebody Feed Phil (Season 4) Netflix Original

You can also catch Nigerian drama In Line, the fourth season of food-themed travel docuseries Somebody Feed Phil and action movie Rogue City. Best of all, though, is that the seventh season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. – which aired earlier this year – goes up on Netflix today, meaning the full run of the ABC Marvel series is now available to view from start to finish at your leisure. Make the most of it, too, as Disney Plus will no doubt swipe the show at some point.

