Netflix Is Adding 15 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

It’s the start of a new week, but let’s chase away those Monday blues with a look at all the great stuff coming to Netflix over the next seven days. In total, the streaming giant has 15 fresh movies and TV shows on the way from March 8th to March 14th, including a range of international films and lots of family-friendly viewing. In a sign of just how much content the streamer generates these days, all but two of the titles are Netflix originals.

On Monday, catch both Bombay Begums and Bombay Rose. Despite their settings, these two titles are actually completely separate. Begums is a new Indian drama series while Rose is an acclaimed indie film, a story about a flower seller falling in love that’s painstakingly created with frame-by-frame painted animation. On Tuesday, the third season of kids superhero series StarBeam debuts.

Here’s the full list of everything that’s new on Netflix this week:

Released March 8

Bombay Begums *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bombay Rose *NETFLIX FILM

Released March 9

StarBeam: Season 3 *NETFLIX FAMILY

The Houseboat *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Released March 10

Dealer *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Last Chance U: Basketball *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Marriage or Mortgage *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Released March 11

Coven of Sisters *NETFLIX FILM

The Block Island Sound (2020)

Released March 12

Love Alarm: Season 2 *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Paper Lives *NETFLIX FILM

Paradise PD: Part 3 *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The One *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

YES DAY *NETFLIX FILM

Released March 14

Audrey (2020)

Moving on to Wednesday, French crime drama series Dealer lands, alongside sports documentary Last Chance U: Basketball and reality show Marriage or Mortgage. Then on Thursday, you can catch eerie Spanish film Coven of Sisters about a group of women accused of witchcraft in medieval Spain that attempt to outwit their accusers. Also don’t miss sci-fi horror The Block Island Sound the same day.

As always, Friday is the busiest day of the week, delivering the likes of Turkish drama Paper Lives, new adult animated series Paradise PD and the second season of Korean series Love Alarm. The two titles you’ll really want to check out on Friday, though, are Black Mirror-esque sci-fi The One, set in a world where a DNA test can determine your perfect partner, and the streamer’s big new movie of the week – family comedy Yes Day starring Jennifer Garner.

Let us know what you’re going to be catching this week on Netflix in the comments.