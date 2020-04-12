Netflix Adding 16 New Movies This Week To Help Keep You Busy

There’s never been a better time to try and catch up on all those films and TV shows that’ve been sitting on your watchlist for months now. After all, if you’re practicing social distancing and staying home as much as you can, there’s not much else to do other than to stream content from your platform of choice.

Speaking of which, the first streaming service most people log into is Netflix. And that only makes sense, as they have more content than ever and continue to deliver more and more on a near daily basis. And while they certainly aren’t the only streaming site worth subscribing to, they definitely have the most variety and the deepest library.

But with so many movies and TV shows, where does one begin? Well, how about with some of the new additions coming this week? Yes, a new week means new content hitting the platform and between films, TV series and even comedy specials, there’s quite a bit to get excited about over the coming days.

See below for a full list of what’s on the way this week:

Coming to Netflix on April 12th

Tiger King and I (2020) N

Coming to Netflix on April 14th

A Champion Heart (2018)

Chris D’Elia: No Pain (2020) N

Coming to Netflix on April 15th

Fittest in Dubai (2019)

For Love or Money (1993)

Once Upon a Time in London (2019)

Outer Banks (Season 1) N

Sprinter (2018)

The Innocence Files (Limited Series) N

Coming to Netflix on April 16th

Catfish

Despicable Me (2010)

Fary: Hexagone (Season 2) N

Fauda (Season 3) N

Hail, Caesar! (2016)

Jem and the Holograms (2015)

Mauricio Meirelles: Generating Chaos (2019) N

Puerto Ricans in Paris (2015)

Coming to Netflix on April 17th

#blackAF (Season 1) N

Bleach (New Season)

Betonrausch (2020) N

Earth and Blood (2020) N

El Dragón: Return of a Warrior (Season 2)

Hasmuk (Season 1) N

Rising High (2020) N

Of Earth and Blood / La Terre Et Le Sang (2020) N

Sergio (2020) N

The King: Eternal Monarch (Season 1) N

The Last Kids on Earth (Book 2) N

The Legacy of the Bones (2020) N

Too Hot to Handle (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on April 18th

The Green Hornet (2011)

So, there you have it. 16 new movies, several new comedy specials and also a few TV shows, too. And frankly, there’s a lot here worth digging into. From the underrated Hail, Caesar! to animated classic Despicable Me and, of course, the sure to be hilarious new special from comedian Chris D’Elia, you should have no problem staying busy this week. Not to mention we’ve also got a bonus episode of Tiger King available as of today

But tell us, does anything here in particular catch your attention? Let us know down below and stay tuned throughout the week as Netflix will be adding additional titles as the month continues on.