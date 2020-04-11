The Best New Movies That Netflix Added This Week

Although there are many streaming options to choose from during lockdown, Netflix are arguably still ahead of the pack. As well as adding new comedies to cheer you up, and introducing subscribers to one of the worst movies ever made, the platform are have recently put out a set of intriguing titles, including the bonkers Angel Has Fallen, original wrestling picture The Main Event, comedy Love, Wedding, Repeat, Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Killing of a Sacred Deer, and thriller Mile 9.

Angel Has Fallen is the third part of the Gerard Butler-starring Fallen trilogy, which appear to be trying to up the craziness in each instalment. The latest movie, which was in theaters in 2019, sees Butler’s Mike Banning becoming the director of the President’s secret service detail, only to be framed for an attack on the Commander of Chief. The rest of the movie is then Banning fighting to evade the authorities and find the real culprits. An ideal choice if you want to switch off your brain for a few hours this weekend, with many Netflix subscribers already enjoying the action film.

By comparison, The Main Event is a solid family choice, with the Jay Karas-directed film being the first in a co-production relationship between Netflix and WWE. In the film, an 11-year-old boy finds a magical mask that allows him to stake his claim to be a WWE champion. If you’re looking for a feel-good story, or need a wrestling fix, then The Main Event is worth checking out. Comedy Love, Wedding, Repeat also looks to be easy holiday viewing, wherein Sam Claflin’s Jack has to repeat his sister’s wedding over and over again.

For those wanting something with a bit more weight, Lanthimos’ critically praised The Killing of a Sacred Deer sees Colin Farrell as a surgeon drawn into an increasingly tense relationship with a local teenager. In addition, Mile 9 seems to be a claustrophobic’s nightmare, focusing on nine Appalachian miners have to escape from two miles underground, with only an hour of oxygen between them.

It’s fair to say, then, that there’s plenty of new content on Netflix to keep us busy during the coming weeks of the lockdown. Alternatively, you could take on the (impossible) challenge of watching everything on Netflix, which right now apparently includes four years, or 36,000 hours, worth of material.