Netflix Is Adding 15 New Movies/TV Shows This Week
Subscribers barely have a chance to digest the biggest new additions to Netflix before the cycle renews itself and starts all over again, but based on the current trajectory of the TV viewership rankings, it would be safe to assume that three major original shows will be dominating the charts for the foreseeable future.
DC Comics adaptation Sweet Tooth launched on Friday and has been drawing solid reviews and enthusiastic responses from audiences, but it still hasn’t been enough to dislodge season 5B of Lucifer from the number one spot. However, Mr. Morningstar’s days are likely numbered, with Lupin Part 2 arriving at the end of the coming week. The first run saw the crime thriller become one of Netflix’s biggest in-house hits and most popular international series ever after racking up 70 million streams in four weeks, with the return of Omar Sy’s Assane Diop poised to play just as well.
Of course, there’s a lot more than that on the horizon, and you can check out every movie and TV show heading to Netflix across the next seven days below.
Released June 7
Vampire Academy
Released June 9
Awake *NETFLIX FILM
Fresh, Fried & Crispy *NETFLIX SERIES
L.A.’s Finest: Season 2
Tragic Jungle *NETFLIX FILM
Released June 10
A Haunted House 2
Camellia Sisters
Locombianos *NETFLIX SERIES
Released June 11
Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2 *NETFLIX SERIES
Lupin: Part 2 *NETFLIX SERIES
Skater Girl *NETFLIX FILM
Trese *NETFLIX ANIME
Wish Dragon *NETFLIX FAMILY
Released June 13
Picture a Scientist
The Devil Below
Fans of terrible genre films will be thrilled to discover that both Vampire Academy and A Haunted House 2 are on the way, while the recently canceled L.A.’s Finest might draw in a curious crowd given that the two-season buddy cop crime caper is technically a Bad Boys spinoff, with Gabrielle Union reprising her role from the first sequel as Syd Burnett, sister of Martin Lawrence’s Marcus.
All told, though, it’s not the strongest frame in terms of high quality Netflix content, and it would already seem to be a foregone conclusion that Lupin Part 2 is poised to grab most of the headlines, online buzz and eyeballs when it arrives.
