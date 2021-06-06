Netflix Is Adding 15 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

Subscribers barely have a chance to digest the biggest new additions to Netflix before the cycle renews itself and starts all over again, but based on the current trajectory of the TV viewership rankings, it would be safe to assume that three major original shows will be dominating the charts for the foreseeable future.

DC Comics adaptation Sweet Tooth launched on Friday and has been drawing solid reviews and enthusiastic responses from audiences, but it still hasn’t been enough to dislodge season 5B of Lucifer from the number one spot. However, Mr. Morningstar’s days are likely numbered, with Lupin Part 2 arriving at the end of the coming week. The first run saw the crime thriller become one of Netflix’s biggest in-house hits and most popular international series ever after racking up 70 million streams in four weeks, with the return of Omar Sy’s Assane Diop poised to play just as well.

Of course, there’s a lot more than that on the horizon, and you can check out every movie and TV show heading to Netflix across the next seven days below.

Released June 7

Vampire Academy

Released June 9

Awake *NETFLIX FILM

Fresh, Fried & Crispy *NETFLIX SERIES

L.A.’s Finest: Season 2

Tragic Jungle *NETFLIX FILM

Released June 10

A Haunted House 2

Camellia Sisters

Locombianos *NETFLIX SERIES

Released June 11

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2 *NETFLIX SERIES

Lupin: Part 2 *NETFLIX SERIES

Skater Girl *NETFLIX FILM

Trese *NETFLIX ANIME

Wish Dragon *NETFLIX FAMILY

Released June 13

Picture a Scientist

The Devil Below

Fans of terrible genre films will be thrilled to discover that both Vampire Academy and A Haunted House 2 are on the way, while the recently canceled L.A.’s Finest might draw in a curious crowd given that the two-season buddy cop crime caper is technically a Bad Boys spinoff, with Gabrielle Union reprising her role from the first sequel as Syd Burnett, sister of Martin Lawrence’s Marcus.

All told, though, it’s not the strongest frame in terms of high quality Netflix content, and it would already seem to be a foregone conclusion that Lupin Part 2 is poised to grab most of the headlines, online buzz and eyeballs when it arrives.