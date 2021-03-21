Netflix Is Adding 16 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

Another week, and another busy time for Netflix, who are putting out sixteen new movies and television shows over the next few days. Notable highlights include The Irregulars, a series set within the world of Sherlock Holmes, as well as the Eric Andre-starring original comedy film Bad Trip. These, and other titles, make up a typically strong schedule for the online giant as they face continued competition from Disney Plus and HBO Max.

First up, The Irregulars focuses on a group of street urchins in Victorian London, who are enlisted by Dr. Watson to help fight a range of supernatural entities. More directly horrific than most previous works set in Sir Arthur Conan Doyle territory, this one will arrive on March 26th, and has already been reportedly renewed by Netflix for a second season, such is their confidence in it finding an audience.

Also out this Friday is Bad Trip, which combines scripted comedy with hidden-camera pranks as Andre and Lil Rel Howery take a cross-country road adventure littered with various bizarre happenings and moments. As anyone who’s enjoyed The Eric Andre Show will be aware, the performer has it in him to pull out outrageous scenes, so we’re looking forward to seeing what he’ll bring to this picture.

Other Netflix originals this week include Korean program Navillera, Spanish production Who Killed Sara?, and a new spinoff from baking hit Nailed It! Anime fans can also enjoy DOTA: Dragon’s Blood, while Loyiso Gola has a stand-up special available on March 23rd. In addition, viewers will get some quality licensed content, including films Philomena and Croupier, as well as all four seasons of sitcom Big Time Rush.

To recap, here’s everything coming to Netflix between March 22nd and 28th:

Released March 22

Navillera *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Philomena (2013) Released March 23

Loyiso Gola: Unlearning *NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Released March 24

Seaspiracy *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Who Killed Sara? *NETFLIX ORIGINAL Released March 25

Caught by a Wave *NETFLIX FILM

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood *NETFLIX ANIME

Millennials: Season 3

Secret Magic Control Agency *NETFLIX FAMILY Released March 26

A Week Away *NETFLIX FILM

Bad Trip *NETFLIX FILM

Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4

Croupier (1998)

Magic for Humans by Mago Pop *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nailed It!: Double Trouble *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Irregulars *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A reliably strong batch of fresh material for the streamer, then, with The Irregulars likely hoping to benefit from the recent success of Enola Holmes, and the demand for a revival of the BBC version of Sherlock.

If you want to see more of what Netflix have out this month, check out our roundup of what’s been added and is coming soon in March for the company. Is there anything that stands out for you? As ever, let us know in the comments section down below.