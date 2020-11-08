Netflix Is Adding 22 New Movies/TV Shows This Week
Another week, and another solid collection of content for Netflix, who’ve enjoyed recent success with the likes of The Queen’s Gambit and The Haunting of Bly Manor. The highlights for November 9th to 15th include the addition of topical films such as Fruitvale Station, the most recent season of American Horror Story, and new episodes of The Crown. Aside from all that, there are plenty of other Netflix originals and licensed titles to enjoy as we head deeper into November, too.
In terms of exclusive series, The Crown is undoubtedly the biggest new release for the streamer, and will be available on Sunday, November 15th. The fourth instalment of the period piece promises the arrival of Princess Diana, and what’s sure to be a memorable performance by Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher.
Elsewhere, we have the second season of Dutch crime thriller Undercover, the Christmas-themed romance Dash & Lily, drag reality in A Queen is Born, animated WWII program The Liberator, and Spanish drama The Minions of Midas. For younger viewers, meanwhile, Netflix are putting up the cartoon Trash Truck, while live comedy fans get Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
On the movie front, we’re receiving the Austrian film What We Wanted, Bollywood picture Ludo, the Sophia Loren-starring The Life Ahead, and Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, which adds to a busy festive season for the platform. Licensed features this week include Ryan Coogler’s critically acclaimed Fruitvale Station, Prom Night (presumably the more recent version), A Very Country Christmas, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2, Hometown Holiday, and the underrated V for Vendetta.
Finally, Netflix subscribers will get the very enjoyable American Horror Story: 1984, which delves into multiple aspects of the slasher genre, as well as new runs of America’s Next Top Model and Survivor.
To recap, here’s everything coming to the platform in what’s looking to be a busy week for audiences:
Released November 9
Undercover: Season 2 *NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Released November 10
Dash & Lily *NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trash Truck *NETFLIX FAMILY
Released November 11
Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun *NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born *NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Liberator *NETFLIX ORIGINAL
What We Wanted *NETFLIX FILM
Released November 12
Fruitvale Station
Graceful Friends
Ludo *NETFLIX FILM
Prom Night
Released November 13
American Horror Story: 1984
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey *NETFLIX FILM
The Life Ahead *NETFLIX FILM
The Minions of Midas *NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Released November 15
A Very Country Christmas
America’s Next Top Model: Seasons 19 & 20
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
The Crown: Season 4 *NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hometown Holiday
Survivor: Seasons 20 & 28
V for Vendetta
There’s a lot to dig into, then, for those trying to keep up with Netflix‘s output. I’d personally recommend checking out American Horror Story: 1984 and Fruitvale Station, although I expect that, like many others, the biggest treat this week will be The Crown.
What are your most-anticipated watches, though, for the upcoming days? As always, share your thoughts and recommendations in the comments section down below.
Source: Decider
Comments