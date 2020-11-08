Netflix Is Adding 22 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

Another week, and another solid collection of content for Netflix, who’ve enjoyed recent success with the likes of The Queen’s Gambit and The Haunting of Bly Manor. The highlights for November 9th to 15th include the addition of topical films such as Fruitvale Station, the most recent season of American Horror Story, and new episodes of The Crown. Aside from all that, there are plenty of other Netflix originals and licensed titles to enjoy as we head deeper into November, too.

In terms of exclusive series, The Crown is undoubtedly the biggest new release for the streamer, and will be available on Sunday, November 15th. The fourth instalment of the period piece promises the arrival of Princess Diana, and what’s sure to be a memorable performance by Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher.

Elsewhere, we have the second season of Dutch crime thriller Undercover, the Christmas-themed romance Dash & Lily, drag reality in A Queen is Born, animated WWII program The Liberator, and Spanish drama The Minions of Midas. For younger viewers, meanwhile, Netflix are putting up the cartoon Trash Truck, while live comedy fans get Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun.

On the movie front, we’re receiving the Austrian film What We Wanted, Bollywood picture Ludo, the Sophia Loren-starring The Life Ahead, and Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, which adds to a busy festive season for the platform. Licensed features this week include Ryan Coogler’s critically acclaimed Fruitvale Station, Prom Night (presumably the more recent version), A Very Country Christmas, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2, Hometown Holiday, and the underrated V for Vendetta.

Finally, Netflix subscribers will get the very enjoyable American Horror Story: 1984, which delves into multiple aspects of the slasher genre, as well as new runs of America’s Next Top Model and Survivor.

To recap, here’s everything coming to the platform in what’s looking to be a busy week for audiences:

Released November 9

Undercover: Season 2 *NETFLIX ORIGINAL Released November 10

Dash & Lily *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trash Truck *NETFLIX FAMILY Released November 11

Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun *NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Liberator *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

What We Wanted *NETFLIX FILM Released November 12

Fruitvale Station

Graceful Friends

Ludo *NETFLIX FILM

Prom Night Released November 13

American Horror Story: 1984

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey *NETFLIX FILM

The Life Ahead *NETFLIX FILM

The Minions of Midas *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Released November 15

A Very Country Christmas

America’s Next Top Model: Seasons 19 & 20

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

The Crown: Season 4 *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hometown Holiday

Survivor: Seasons 20 & 28

V for Vendetta

There’s a lot to dig into, then, for those trying to keep up with Netflix‘s output. I’d personally recommend checking out American Horror Story: 1984 and Fruitvale Station, although I expect that, like many others, the biggest treat this week will be The Crown.

What are your most-anticipated watches, though, for the upcoming days? As always, share your thoughts and recommendations in the comments section down below.