Netflix Have 35 Christmas Movies/TV Shows Coming This Winter

When Sunday morning rolls around and Halloween is officially in the rearview mirror, the focus is going to shift towards Christmas as pumpkins and skeletons get replaced by reindeer and Santas. Every year a wave of new movies are released to capitalize on people’s continued obsession with the festive season, even if very few of them manage to ascend to classic status.

The roster of holiday favorites has largely remained unchanged for decades bar the odd recent addition or two, but Netflix are doubling down on their Christmas content regardless, and the streaming service has a massive amount of seasonal movies and TV shows coming down the pipeline throughout November and December.

Netflix’s Christmas lineup hails from all over the world and includes both animated and live-action titles, while it runs the entire genre spectrum with everyone from Kurt Russell to Dolly Parton getting involved, and you can check out the full and exhaustive list below.

Christmas Break-In A New York Christmas Wedding Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue Elliot the Littlest Reindeer A Christmas Catch Christmas with a Prince Operation Christmas Drop Dash and Lily – Season 1 Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey A Very Country Christmas Hometown Holiday Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas The Princess Switch: Switched Again Alien Xmas Santa in Training Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square Dragons: Rescue Riders Huttsgalor Holiday The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker Sugar Rush Christmas – Season 2 Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday! Spookley and the Christmas Kittens Angela’s Christmas Wish The Holiday Movies That Made Us Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday Just Another Christmas Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas The Great British Baking Show: Holidays – Season 3 Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas The Big Show Show: Christmas A Trash Truck Christmas

You can spot the titles that are destined to be the most popular from a mile away, with The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two looking the most likely to dominate the Top 10 most-watched list, although musical efforts that involve the legendary Dolly Parton and the incredibly popular John Legend are also poised to draw in millions of eyeballs.

Of course, a lot of people will stick to what they know best and flip on It’s a Wonderful Life, Die Hard, Miracle on 34th Street and Home Alone for the millionth time, but at least Netflix are making a concerted effort to try and broaden the horizons of their subscriber base when it comes to Christmas content.