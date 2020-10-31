Home / movies

Netflix Have 35 Christmas Movies/TV Shows Coming This Winter

When Sunday morning rolls around and Halloween is officially in the rearview mirror, the focus is going to shift towards Christmas as pumpkins and skeletons get replaced by reindeer and Santas. Every year a wave of new movies are released to capitalize on people’s continued obsession with the festive season, even if very few of them manage to ascend to classic status.

The roster of holiday favorites has largely remained unchanged for decades bar the odd recent addition or two, but Netflix are doubling down on their Christmas content regardless, and the streaming service has a massive amount of seasonal movies and TV shows coming down the pipeline throughout November and December.

Netflix’s Christmas lineup hails from all over the world and includes both animated and live-action titles, while it runs the entire genre spectrum with everyone from Kurt Russell to Dolly Parton getting involved, and you can check out the full and exhaustive list below.

  1. Christmas Break-In
  2. A New York Christmas Wedding
  3. Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale
  4. Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue
  5. Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
  6. A Christmas Catch
  7. Christmas with a Prince
  8. Operation Christmas Drop
  9. Dash and Lily – Season 1
  10. Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
  11. A Very Country Christmas
  12. Hometown Holiday
  13. Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas
  14. The Princess Switch: Switched Again
  15. Alien Xmas
  16. Santa in Training
  17. Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square
  18. Dragons: Rescue Riders Huttsgalor Holiday
  19. The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two
  20. A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas
  21. Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker
  22. Sugar Rush Christmas – Season 2
  23. Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!
  24. Spookley and the Christmas Kittens
  25. Angela’s Christmas Wish
  26. The Holiday Movies That Made Us
  27. Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday
  28. Just Another Christmas
  29. Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas
  30. The Great British Baking Show: Holidays – Season 3
  31. Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas
  32. Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers
  33. Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas
  34. The Big Show Show: Christmas
  35. A Trash Truck Christmas

The Christmas Chronicles 2

You can spot the titles that are destined to be the most popular from a mile away, with The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two looking the most likely to dominate the Top 10 most-watched list, although musical efforts that involve the legendary Dolly Parton and the incredibly popular John Legend are also poised to draw in millions of eyeballs.

Of course, a lot of people will stick to what they know best and flip on It’s a Wonderful Life, Die Hard, Miracle on 34th Street and Home Alone for the millionth time, but at least Netflix are making a concerted effort to try and broaden the horizons of their subscriber base when it comes to Christmas content.

Source: What's On Netflix

