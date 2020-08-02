Netflix Is Adding Over 20 New Movies And TV Shows This Week

Netflix have added a lot of new content for August already, whilst continuing to draw big audiences for returning original series like The Umbrella Academy and divisive but popular movie The Kissing Booth 2. For the week of August 3rd to August 9th, the streaming platform are releasing even more, with Guillermo del Toro’s Wizards: Tales of Arcadia on the way, as well as timely documentary Immigration Nation and many other titles in what’s looking to be another busy week for the company.

Wizards is the third in del Toro’s successful trilogy of CGI science-fiction series for Netflix, following on from Trollhunters and 3Below, which have collectively produced five seasons of episodes to date. The respective series all focus on supernatural events in the small town of Arcadia Oaks, with the new outing moving the action to medieval Camelot. Wizards will be available to watch from August 7th.

Also out this week is Terry George’s The Promise, a drama set at the end of the Ottoman Empire. Despite starring turns from Christian Bale and Oscar Isaac, it wasn’t a box office success upon its theatrical release in 2017 and also attracted controversy for dealing with the Armenian Genocide. George’s other credits include the acclaimed Hotel Rwanda though, so it may be worth checking out The Promise to see whether it was unfairly treated on its initial release.

Another title likely to provoke strong reactions this week is Immigration Nation, which will explore the brutal approach taken by the Trump administration to undocumented migrants. The six-part series follows ICE agents as they executive a frequently cruel and shakily legal set of policies, and from early reactions, it does seem that Immigration Nation is going to present a pretty bleak depiction of ICE’s activities and the government’s complicity in them.

Outside of these titles, other highlights include the third season of Danish series The Rain and horror film We Summon the Darkness. For more, you can check out the full list of movies and shows coming to Netflix this week below:

Coming to Netflix on August 3rd

Immigration Nation (Season 1) N Coming to Netflix on August 4th

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp (2020) N

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave (2020) N

Mystery Lab (Season 1) N

Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning (2020) N Coming to Netflix on August 5th

Anelka: Misunderstood (2020) N

World’s Most Wanted (Season 1) N Coming to Netflix on August 6th

Nasha Natasha (2016)

The Seven Deadly Sins (Season 4) N

The Rain (Season 3) N Coming to Netflix on August 7th

Berlin, Berlin: Lolle on the Run (2020) N

High Seas / Alta Mar (Season 3) N

Nailed It! Mexico (Season 2) N

Selling Sunset (Season 3) N

Sing On! Germany (Season 1) N

Stars in the Sky: A Hunting Story (2018)

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space (2020) N

The New Legends of Monkey (Season 2) N

Tiny Creatures (Season 1) N

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia (Limited Series) N

Word Party Songs (Season 1) N

Work It (2020) N Coming to Netflix on August 8th

The Promise (2016)

We Summon the Darkness (2019)

And there you have it, another busy, busy week.