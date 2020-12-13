Netflix Is Adding 28 New Movies And TV Shows This Week

Netflix is adding nearly 30 new titles over the coming days.

We’re now officially about to enter the week before Christmas, and ahead of the festivities, the streaming giant has a few notable releases, holiday-related or otherwise, set to drop. On the whole, it’s a relatively quiet week for Netflix, but there are still a bunch of movies and TV shows that you’ll want to check out.

On Monday, December 14th, three new additions become available – holiday romcom A California Christmas, the second season of animated series Hilda and Tiny Pretty Things, a ballet-themed TV drama based on the bestselling novel of the same name.

Moving on to Tuesday, the batch of fresh titles includes musical docuseries Song Exploder Volume 2, the first two seasons of Teen Mom and The Professor and the Madman, the historical biopic starring Mel Gibson, Sean Penn and Natalie Dormer.

Here’s the full list of everything hitting Netflix from Monday the 14th to Sunday the 20th:

December 14

A California Christmas *NETFLIX FILM

Hilda: Season 2 *NETFLIX FAMILY

Tiny Pretty Things *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

December 15

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 1-2

Grizzlies (2020)

Pup Academy: Season 2

Song Exploder: Volume 2 *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Teen Mom 2: Seasons 1-2

The Challenge: Seasons 10 and 13

The Professor and the Madman (2019)

December 16

Anitta: Made In Honorio *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013)

Nocturnal Animals (2016)

Run On *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Ripper *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Vir Das: Outside In – The Lockdown Special *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

December 17

Braven (2018)

December 18

Guest House (2020)

Home for Christmas: Season 2 *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jeopardy! Champion Run V + Jeopardy! Champion Run VI

Jeopardy! Teacher’s Tournament

Jeopardy! College Championship

Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom *NETFLIX FILM

Sweet Home *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

December 20

Rhys Nicholson Live At The Athenaeum (2019)

Wednesday brings the likes of South African holiday show How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding, true crime docuseries The Ripper and Nocturnal Animals, the acclaimed 2016 psychological thriller starring Amy Adams as a woman who becomes obsessed with a novel that reflects her own life. Speaking of DCEU actors, 2018’s survival movie Braven then drops on Thursday, featuring Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa.

Friday, meanwhile, is a great day for new titles, delivering lots that you’ll want to check out. Namely, comedy Guest House, South Korean horror series Sweet Home and a ton of Jeopardy!, the perfect way to honor much-missed host Alex Trebek. Likewise, the streaming site is honoring another star that we tragically lost this year with Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, which offers the last performance of Chadwick Boseman. Expect this one to clean up next awards season.

