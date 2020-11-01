Netflix Adds Over 25 New Movies/TV Shows To Kick Off November

November is here, and as well as signalling that we’re mercifully entering the final stretch of 2020, Netflix have added a ton of new content to their library. Now that Halloween is behind us, the focus has moved firmly away from scaring subscribers out of their seats to giving them warm and fuzzy feelings inside, as the barrage of inevitable Christmas titles begin to roll out.

Of course, it isn’t all about the festive season, and as always, the world’s biggest and most popular streaming service has a diverse array of movies and TV shows being added today. The list includes all-time classics, cult favorites, underrated gems and much more, many of which have the undoubted potential to crack the Top 10 most-watched list in short order.

Action, adventure, comedy, drama, documentary and animation are all well accounted for, and you can check out the full catalogue of new additions coming to Netflix today below.

60 Days In: Season 5

A Clockwork Orange

Boyz n the Hood

Casper

Christmas Break-In

Dawson’s Creek: Seasons 1-6

Easy A

Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale

Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Forged in Fire: Season 6

Jumping the Broom

Knock Knock

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3

Little Monsters (1989)

Mile 22

Ocean’s Eleven

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Piercing

Platoon

School Daze

Snowden

The Garfield Show: Season 3

The Impossible

The Indian in the Cupboard

The Next Karate Kid

Wheels of Fortune

Yes Man

Given that people were celebrating Halloween at the start of September, you’d imagine that a lot of those same folks are kicking off the season of Yuletide cheer now that November has begun. Luckily for them, there are a fair amount of Christmas-related titles being added to the ever-expanding content library today.

Elsewhere, Mile 22 is poised for a decent showing after Mark Wahlberg’s last few movies drew in big viewership numbers, while Spider-Man fans will get to see what Tom Holland looked like when he was actually a teenager should they decide to check out The Impossible. That’s just the very tip of the iceberg, of course, and you can rest assured that the remainder of the month will be bringing a whole lot more to Netflix.