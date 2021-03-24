Netflix Is Adding A Bunch Of Great New Horror Movies In April

Netflix just released the full list of everything that’s new on the streamer this April, with various must-see original movies and TV series and freshly licensed content on the way over the course of the month. There’s enough to satisfy subscribers whatever their tastes, but horror fans will be particularly pleased by the handful of spooky films coming to the platform.

On April 1st, for instance, we’ve got three solid flicks – two classics and one underrated entry in horror icon Sam Raimi’s back catalog. First of all, the original Insidious film debuts that day. As directed by James Wan, it stars The Conjuring‘s Patrick Wilson and Rose Byrne as two beleaguered parents whose comatose son is used as a vessel for malevolent spirits from another realm.

Fans of 90s horror will be pleased to see the very first installment in the Leprechaun franchise go up on the 1st, too. Star Wars’ Warwick Davis features as the vengeful Irish creature who unleashes mayhem after his pot of gold is stolen. This is the one that stars a pre-Friends Jennifer Anniston. Also, don’t miss The Possession, produced by Raimi and starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Its Netflix arrival is pretty timely as the duo are reteaming for The Unholy, which hits VOD on April 2nd.

The rest of the month delivers coming-of-age dark thriller What Lies Below on the 4th and Chinese existential horror The Soul on the 14th. Not to mention two further titles on the 16th. These are Guillermo del Toro’s gothic ghost story Crimson Peak, featuring Tom Hiddleston and Jessica Chastain, and sci-fi horror Synchronic, led by The Falcon and Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie, about a new drug that has peculiar effects. And last but not least is Stowaway on the 22nd, a thriller set in space.

See below for every horror movie coming to the platform next month:

April 1

Insidious

Leprechaun

The Possession

April 4

What Lies Below

April 14

The Soul

April 16

Crimson Peak

Synchronic

April 22

Stowaway

