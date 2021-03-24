Home / movies

Netflix Announces Over 70 New Movies/TV Shows For April

Netflix has released the full schedule of new titles set to be added to its library next month. April promises to be a busy one for the streamer, too, serving up a range of great original movies and a bunch of fresh series that’ll no doubt be your latest TV obsessions. And, of course, there’s a load of classic newly licensed content dropping throughout the month as well. All in all, subscribers can look forward to checking out over 70 new films and TV shows.

April 1st, in particular, delivers a big batch of movies including disaster flick 2012, Bruce Willis action-comedy Cop Out, romcom Friends with Benefits and horror Insidious. Not to mention Reese Witherspoon comedy Legally Blonde, Oscar-winning drama The Pianist and Jim Carrey film Yes Man. Other licensed movies dropping later in the month include Tom Hiddleston gothic horror Crimson Peak on the 16th and Benedict Cumberbatch drama August: Osage County on the 27th.

As for originals, Concrete Cowboy starring Idris Elba and Stranger Things‘ Caleb McLaughlin as an estranged father and son – lands on the 2nd. Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer then feature in superhero comedy Thunder Force on the 9th, and the 22nd brings Stowaway, a sci-fi drama with Anna Kendrick, Toni Collette and Daniel Dae Kim about a manned mission to Mars that goes awry.

Concrete Cowboy

Moving onto original television content, British crime thriller The Serpent debuts on the 2nd, while the 14th sees Jamie Foxx’s big return to TV comedy arrive – family sitcom Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! The 23rd then delivers the most ambitious new Netflix show of the month – fantasy series Shadow and Bone. Based on the hit YA books from Leigh Bardugo, it stars The Punisher‘s Ben Barnes.

For more, here’s your full guide to everything that’s new on Netflix next month:

April TBA

The Disciple *Netflix Film
Searching for Sheela *Netflix Documentary

April 1

Magical Andes: Season 2 *Netflix Documentary
Prank Encounters: Season 2 *Netflix Original
Tersanjung the Movie *Netflix Film
Worn Stories *Netflix Documentary
2012
Cop Out
Friends with Benefits
Insidious
Legally Blonde
Leprechaun
The Pianist
The Possession
Secrets of Great British Castles: Season 1
The Time Traveler’s Wife
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family
White Boy
Yes Man

April 2

Concrete Cowboy *Netflix Film
Just Say Yes *Netflix Film
Madame Claude *Netflix Film
The Serpent *Netflix Original
Sky High *Netflix Film

April 3

Escape From Planet Earth

April 4

What Lies Below

April 5

Coded Bias
Family Reunion: Part 3 *Netflix Family

April 6

The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You *Netflix Family

April 7

The Big Day: Collection 2 *Netflix Original
Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute *Netflix Documentary
Snabba Cash *Netflix Original
This Is A Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist *Netflix Documentary
The Wedding Coach *Netflix Original

April 8

The Way of the House Husband *Netflix Anime

April 9

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? *Netflix Film
Night in Paradise *Netflix Film
Thunder Force *Netflix Film

thunder force

April 10

The Stand-In

April 11

Diana: The Interview That Shook the World

April 12

New Gods: Nezha Reborn *Netflix Film
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: Seasons 1-4

April 13

The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1
Mighty Express: Season 3 *Netflix Family
My Love: Six Stories of True Love *Netflix Documentary

April 14

The Circle: Season 2 *Netflix Original
Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! *Netflix Original
Law School *Netflix Original
The Soul *Netflix Film
Why Did You Kill Me? *Netflix Documentary

April 15

Dark City Beneath the Beat
The Master
Ride or Die *Netflix Film

April 16

Arlo the Alligator Boy *Netflix Family
Ajeeb Daastaans *Netflix Film
Crimson Peak
Fast and Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico *Netflix Family
Into the Beat *Netflix Film
Rush
Synchronic
Why Are You Like This *Netflix Original
The Zookeeper’s Wife

April 18

Luis Miguel: The Series: Season 2 *Netflix Original

April 19

Miss Sloane
PJ Masks: Season 3

April 20

Izzy’s Koala World: Season 2 *Netflix Family

April 21

Zero *Netflix Original

April 22

Life in Color with David Attenborough *Netflix Documentary
Stowaway *Netflix Film

April 23

Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll
Shadow and Bone *Netflix Original
Tell Me When *Netflix Film

April 27

August: Osage County
Battle of Los Angeles
Fatma *Netflix Original
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4 *Netflix Family

April 28

Sexify *Netflix Original
Headspace Guide to Sleep *Netflix Documentary

April 29

Things Heard and Seen *Netflix Film
Yasuke *Netflix Anime

April 30

The Innocent *Netflix Original
The Mitchells vs. The Machines *Netflix Family
Pet Stars *Netflix Original
The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 2 *Netflix Original

That does it for April’s releases, but be sure to let us know what you’ll be streaming on Netflix next month by dropping a comment down below.

Source: Decider

