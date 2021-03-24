Netflix Announces Over 70 New Movies/TV Shows For April
Netflix has released the full schedule of new titles set to be added to its library next month. April promises to be a busy one for the streamer, too, serving up a range of great original movies and a bunch of fresh series that’ll no doubt be your latest TV obsessions. And, of course, there’s a load of classic newly licensed content dropping throughout the month as well. All in all, subscribers can look forward to checking out over 70 new films and TV shows.
April 1st, in particular, delivers a big batch of movies including disaster flick 2012, Bruce Willis action-comedy Cop Out, romcom Friends with Benefits and horror Insidious. Not to mention Reese Witherspoon comedy Legally Blonde, Oscar-winning drama The Pianist and Jim Carrey film Yes Man. Other licensed movies dropping later in the month include Tom Hiddleston gothic horror Crimson Peak on the 16th and Benedict Cumberbatch drama August: Osage County on the 27th.
As for originals, Concrete Cowboy – starring Idris Elba and Stranger Things‘ Caleb McLaughlin as an estranged father and son – lands on the 2nd. Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer then feature in superhero comedy Thunder Force on the 9th, and the 22nd brings Stowaway, a sci-fi drama with Anna Kendrick, Toni Collette and Daniel Dae Kim about a manned mission to Mars that goes awry.
Moving onto original television content, British crime thriller The Serpent debuts on the 2nd, while the 14th sees Jamie Foxx’s big return to TV comedy arrive – family sitcom Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! The 23rd then delivers the most ambitious new Netflix show of the month – fantasy series Shadow and Bone. Based on the hit YA books from Leigh Bardugo, it stars The Punisher‘s Ben Barnes.
April TBA
The Disciple *Netflix Film
Searching for Sheela *Netflix Documentary
April 1
Magical Andes: Season 2 *Netflix Documentary
Prank Encounters: Season 2 *Netflix Original
Tersanjung the Movie *Netflix Film
Worn Stories *Netflix Documentary
2012
Cop Out
Friends with Benefits
Insidious
Legally Blonde
Leprechaun
The Pianist
The Possession
Secrets of Great British Castles: Season 1
The Time Traveler’s Wife
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family
White Boy
Yes Man
April 2
Concrete Cowboy *Netflix Film
Just Say Yes *Netflix Film
Madame Claude *Netflix Film
The Serpent *Netflix Original
Sky High *Netflix Film
April 3
Escape From Planet Earth
April 4
What Lies Below
April 5
Coded Bias
Family Reunion: Part 3 *Netflix Family
April 6
The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You *Netflix Family
April 7
The Big Day: Collection 2 *Netflix Original
Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute *Netflix Documentary
Snabba Cash *Netflix Original
This Is A Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist *Netflix Documentary
The Wedding Coach *Netflix Original
April 8
The Way of the House Husband *Netflix Anime
April 9
Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? *Netflix Film
Night in Paradise *Netflix Film
Thunder Force *Netflix Film
April 10
The Stand-In
April 11
Diana: The Interview That Shook the World
April 12
New Gods: Nezha Reborn *Netflix Film
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: Seasons 1-4
April 13
The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1
Mighty Express: Season 3 *Netflix Family
My Love: Six Stories of True Love *Netflix Documentary
April 14
The Circle: Season 2 *Netflix Original
Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! *Netflix Original
Law School *Netflix Original
The Soul *Netflix Film
Why Did You Kill Me? *Netflix Documentary
April 15
Dark City Beneath the Beat
The Master
Ride or Die *Netflix Film
April 16
Arlo the Alligator Boy *Netflix Family
Ajeeb Daastaans *Netflix Film
Crimson Peak
Fast and Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico *Netflix Family
Into the Beat *Netflix Film
Rush
Synchronic
Why Are You Like This *Netflix Original
The Zookeeper’s Wife
April 18
Luis Miguel: The Series: Season 2 *Netflix Original
April 19
Miss Sloane
PJ Masks: Season 3
April 20
Izzy’s Koala World: Season 2 *Netflix Family
April 21
Zero *Netflix Original
April 22
Life in Color with David Attenborough *Netflix Documentary
Stowaway *Netflix Film
April 23
Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll
Shadow and Bone *Netflix Original
Tell Me When *Netflix Film
April 27
August: Osage County
Battle of Los Angeles
Fatma *Netflix Original
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4 *Netflix Family
April 28
Sexify *Netflix Original
Headspace Guide to Sleep *Netflix Documentary
April 29
Things Heard and Seen *Netflix Film
Yasuke *Netflix Anime
April 30
The Innocent *Netflix Original
The Mitchells vs. The Machines *Netflix Family
Pet Stars *Netflix Original
The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 2 *Netflix Original
That does it for April’s releases, but be sure to let us know what you’ll be streaming on Netflix next month by dropping a comment down below.
