Netflix Announces Over 70 New Movies/TV Shows For April

Netflix has released the full schedule of new titles set to be added to its library next month. April promises to be a busy one for the streamer, too, serving up a range of great original movies and a bunch of fresh series that’ll no doubt be your latest TV obsessions. And, of course, there’s a load of classic newly licensed content dropping throughout the month as well. All in all, subscribers can look forward to checking out over 70 new films and TV shows.

April 1st, in particular, delivers a big batch of movies including disaster flick 2012, Bruce Willis action-comedy Cop Out, romcom Friends with Benefits and horror Insidious. Not to mention Reese Witherspoon comedy Legally Blonde, Oscar-winning drama The Pianist and Jim Carrey film Yes Man. Other licensed movies dropping later in the month include Tom Hiddleston gothic horror Crimson Peak on the 16th and Benedict Cumberbatch drama August: Osage County on the 27th.

As for originals, Concrete Cowboy – starring Idris Elba and Stranger Things‘ Caleb McLaughlin as an estranged father and son – lands on the 2nd. Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer then feature in superhero comedy Thunder Force on the 9th, and the 22nd brings Stowaway, a sci-fi drama with Anna Kendrick, Toni Collette and Daniel Dae Kim about a manned mission to Mars that goes awry.

Moving onto original television content, British crime thriller The Serpent debuts on the 2nd, while the 14th sees Jamie Foxx’s big return to TV comedy arrive – family sitcom Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! The 23rd then delivers the most ambitious new Netflix show of the month – fantasy series Shadow and Bone. Based on the hit YA books from Leigh Bardugo, it stars The Punisher‘s Ben Barnes.

For more, here’s your full guide to everything that’s new on Netflix next month:

April TBA

The Disciple *Netflix Film

Searching for Sheela *Netflix Documentary

April 1

Magical Andes: Season 2 *Netflix Documentary

Prank Encounters: Season 2 *Netflix Original

Tersanjung the Movie *Netflix Film

Worn Stories *Netflix Documentary

2012

Cop Out

Friends with Benefits

Insidious

Legally Blonde

Leprechaun

The Pianist

The Possession

Secrets of Great British Castles: Season 1

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family

White Boy

Yes Man



April 2

Concrete Cowboy *Netflix Film

Just Say Yes *Netflix Film

Madame Claude *Netflix Film

The Serpent *Netflix Original

Sky High *Netflix Film

April 3

Escape From Planet Earth

April 4

What Lies Below

April 5

Coded Bias

Family Reunion: Part 3 *Netflix Family

April 6

The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You *Netflix Family

April 7

The Big Day: Collection 2 *Netflix Original

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute *Netflix Documentary

Snabba Cash *Netflix Original

This Is A Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist *Netflix Documentary

The Wedding Coach *Netflix Original

April 8

The Way of the House Husband *Netflix Anime

April 9

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? *Netflix Film

Night in Paradise *Netflix Film

Thunder Force *Netflix Film

April 10

The Stand-In

April 11

Diana: The Interview That Shook the World

April 12

New Gods: Nezha Reborn *Netflix Film

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: Seasons 1-4

April 13

The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1

Mighty Express: Season 3 *Netflix Family

My Love: Six Stories of True Love *Netflix Documentary

April 14

The Circle: Season 2 *Netflix Original

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! *Netflix Original

Law School *Netflix Original

The Soul *Netflix Film

Why Did You Kill Me? *Netflix Documentary

April 15

Dark City Beneath the Beat

The Master

Ride or Die *Netflix Film

April 16

Arlo the Alligator Boy *Netflix Family

Ajeeb Daastaans *Netflix Film

Crimson Peak

Fast and Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico *Netflix Family

Into the Beat *Netflix Film

Rush

Synchronic

Why Are You Like This *Netflix Original

The Zookeeper’s Wife

April 18

Luis Miguel: The Series: Season 2 *Netflix Original

April 19

Miss Sloane

PJ Masks: Season 3

April 20

Izzy’s Koala World: Season 2 *Netflix Family

April 21

Zero *Netflix Original

April 22

Life in Color with David Attenborough *Netflix Documentary

Stowaway *Netflix Film

April 23

Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll

Shadow and Bone *Netflix Original

Tell Me When *Netflix Film

April 27

August: Osage County

Battle of Los Angeles

Fatma *Netflix Original

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4 *Netflix Family

April 28

Sexify *Netflix Original

Headspace Guide to Sleep *Netflix Documentary

April 29

Things Heard and Seen *Netflix Film

Yasuke *Netflix Anime

April 30

The Innocent *Netflix Original

The Mitchells vs. The Machines *Netflix Family

Pet Stars *Netflix Original

The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 2 *Netflix Original

