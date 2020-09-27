Netflix Is Adding Over 100 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

The theatrical industry is still struggling to return to normal, and matters aren’t helped as the studios continue to pull major releases from the calendar and send them to next year. There might not be a lot of content available on the big screen, but luckily the streaming wars remain in full swing, and as the market leaders, Netflix are constantly updating their library to retain their position at the front of the pack.

Enola Holmes has become the latest of the platform’s originals to dominate the conversation, but the usual array of forgotten titles have also been posting a strong showing as subscribers occupy their downtime with a variety of movies and TV shows, not all of which need to be the subject of critical acclaim or even good reviews.

Next week takes us into October, meaning that the first day of the month brings a huge amount of new arrivals as usual, but there’s still plenty on the way during the last few days of September and you can check out the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix this week below.

Coming to Netflix on September 28th

Whose Vote Counts, Explained (2020)

Coming to Netflix on September 29th

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (2020)

Welcome to Sudden Death (2020)

Coming to Netflix on September 30th

American Murder: The Family Next Door (2020)

Black Butler (Season 3)

Baxu and the Giants (2019)

Fireman Sam (Multiple Seasons)

Masameeer Classics (Season 1)

Poacher (2020)

The Boys in the Band (2020)

Wentworth (Season 8)

Coming to Netflix on October 1st

44 Cats (Season 2)

A.M.I. (2019)

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)

All Because of You (2020)

Along Came a Spider (2001)

An Ordinary Man (2017)

Bakugan: Battle Planet (Season 2)

Basic Instinct (1992)

Black ’47 (2018)

Cape Fear (1991)

Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire (2019)

Carmen Sandiego (Season 3)

Code Lyoko (Seasons 1-4)

Employee of the Month (2006)

Enemy at the Gates (2001)

Evil (Season 1)

Familiar Wife (Season 1)

Fargo (1996)

Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate

Free State of Jones (2016)

Ghost Rider (2007)

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)

Gran Torino (2008)

Good Morning Verônica / Bom Dia, Verônica (Season 1)

Her (2013)

House of 1,000 Corpses (2003)

Human Nature (2019)

Hunt for Wilderpeople (2016)

I’m Leaving Now / Ya Me Voy (2018)

Poseidon (2006)

Secreto bien guardado (Season 1)

Stranger Than Fiction (2006)

Superman Returns (2006)

Sword Art Online (Season 3 / Alicization)

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Outpost (2020)

The Parkers (Seasons 1-5)

The Pirates! Band of Misfits (2012)

The Prince and Me (2004)

The Unicorn (Season 1)

The Worst Witch (Season 4)

Troy (2004)

WarGames (1983)

We Have Always Lived in the Castle (2018)

Yogi Bear (2010)

You Cannot Hide / No te puedes esconder (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix on October 2nd

A Chaster Marriage

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween (2020)

Dick Johnson is Dead (2020)

Emily in Paris (Season 1)

Oloture (2019)

Serious Men (2020)

Song Exploder (Season 1)

The Binding (2020)

You’ve Got This / Ahí te encargo (2020)

Vampires vs. the Bronx (2020)

Coming to Netflix on October 4th

Colombiana (2011)

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (2020) N

Pat a Pat Como (Season 1)

Qurious Como (Season 1)

As always, there’s an eclectic mix of content available, and forgotten blockbusters like Troy and Poseidon could find themselves troubling the Top 10. Elsewhere, cult favorites like WarGames, comic book movies Superman Returns and Ghost Rider, Taika Waititi’s phenomenal Hunt for the Wilderpeople and the legendary David Attenborough’s latest documentary are all arriving on Netflix over the next week as well, and they’re all more than worthy of a look.

But tell us, which of these titles will you be sitting down to watch in the coming days? As always, let us know down below.