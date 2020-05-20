Netflix Added 5 New Movies And 4 New Shows Today

As the world continues to deal with an ongoing pandemic, streaming services are keeping us stocked up with plenty of enjoyable movies and shows to watch. May has seen Netflix add a wonderful array of titles across various genres, so there’s a bit of something for everyone. And today marks another content drop that includes at least one major point of interest that many fans will be excited to see.

Season 6 of The CW’s hit superhero show, The Flash, lands on the service today. The 22-episode run includes plenty of major moments for Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and the extensive supporting character roster on the show, such as the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event that effectively resulted in a substantial reboot of the Arrowverse. If you’re deeply invested in the fate of all of your favorite DC characters, you won’t want to miss this well-received season of the series.

Columbian drama show, The Queen and the Conquerer, meanwhile, brings its first season to Netflix today and covers the history that eventually led to the creation of Cartagena de Indias. And elsewhere, the poorly-reviewed Spanish comedy film, Mutiny of the Worker Bees, also drops today. It’s labeled as a quirky movie, but most critics and audiences so far agree that it’s just plain awful, so you may want to skip it unless you’ve truly exhausted other options.

Here’s the full list:

Movies:

Anchor Baby

Ben Platt Live from Radio City Music Hall

I Will Follow

Mutiny of the Worker Bees

What Are the Odds?

TV Shows:

Blood & Water (Season 1)

Especial 20 años Fútbol de Primera (Season 1)

The Flash (Season 6)

The Queen and the Conqueror (Season 1)

If you don’t see anything on Netflix that looks up your alley today, perhaps you could check out The Wrong Missy instead, as it continues to maintain its spot near the top of the Netflix Top 10 list. It’s an imperfect film, but Lauren Lapkus does an incredible job of earning enough high-quality laughs to make it worth a watch.