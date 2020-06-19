Everything New On Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ And More This Weekend

It’s finally the weekend and that means it’s time to dig into some new content. That’s right. No matter what your preferred streaming service is, there are a number of new movies/TV shows coming down the pipeline over the next few days.

Be it Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon, Hulu, HBO, or Showtime and Starz, each platform is offering a nice selection of titles this weekend. Admittedly, it’s not the meatiest time for new content that we’ve had, as the last few weeks of any given month tend to slow down a bit for fresh releases, but there’s still enough here worth getting excited about.

So, let’s dive in, shall we?

Netflix

JUNE 19

Babies: Part 2

Father Soldier Son

Feel the Beat

Floor is Lava

Lost Bullet

Girls from Ipanema: Season 2

One Way to Tomorrow

The Politician Season 2

Rhyme Time Town

Wasp Network

JUNE 20

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

JUNE 21

Goldie

Woodshock

Disney +

JUNE 19

101 Dalmatians (1997) (S1)

Big Sur: Wild California

Fantastic Four (2015)

Muppet Babies Play Date (S1)

Schoolhouse Rock (S1)

The Jungle Book

Tinker Bell and the Pirate Fairy

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – Finale “Connections”

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – “Stunt Dogs & Water Rescue Dogs”

Disney Family Sundays – “Monsters, Inc. Water Bottles”

One Day at Disney – “Candice Valdez: Radio Disney Host”

Hulu

JUNE 19

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Bean (1997)

Gigli (2003)

Hart’s War (2002)

La Bamba (1987)

Mr. Bean’s Holiday (2007)

Natural Born Killers (1994)

Out of Sight (1998)

The Peacemaker (1997)

Tears of the Sun (2003)

Zoom (2006)

JUNE 21

The Chi: Complete Season 3 (Showtime)

Prime Video

JUNE 19

7500 – Amazon Original movie

JUNE 21

Life in Pieces: Seasons 1-4

HBO Max

JUNE 19

Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Entre Nos: The Winners (HBO)

Bajo el mismo techo (AKA Under the Same Roof), 2020 (HBO)

JUNE 20

Ford V. Ferrari

JUNE 21

Perry Mason, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, New Episode (HBO)

Starz and Showtime

JUNE 19 (STARZ)

Bean (1997)

Butch And Sundance: The Early Days (1979)

Gigli (2003)

Gun Fight (1961)

Hart’s War (2002)

Hickey & Boggs (1972)

La Bamba (1987)

Mr. Bean’s Holiday (2007)

Natural Born Killers (1994)

Out Of Sight (1998)

Tears Of The Sun (2003)

The Peacemaker (1997)

The War Of The Roses (1989)

Zoom: Academy For Superheroes (2006)

JUNE 20 (SHOWTIME)

Backstabbing for Beginners

JUNE 21 (STARZ)

Hightown, New Episode

JUNE 21 (SHOWTIME)

The Chi, Season 3 Premiere

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, New Episode

And there you have it. Everything coming to Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon, Hulu, HBO and Showtime and Starz this weekend. But which titles are worth your time?

Well, on Netflix, you can’t go wrong with The Politician season 2. Another exciting show from the brilliant mind of Ryan Murphy, it’s got a stacked cast, some sharp writing and just enough soapy satire to keep you hooked. It’s not his best creation, but it’s certainly worth a watch.

Moving onto Disney Plus, and Star Wars lovers will no doubt be eager to dive into a new episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, while The Jungle Book remake finally makes its debut on the service, too. And on Hulu, why not relive a classic with Natural Born Killers, the Oliver Stone film that sparked much controversy back when it released?

As from Prime, 7500 promises to be another impressive original from the streaming giant and is earning much praise for its solid thrills and Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s performance, while over on HBO Max, you simply can’t go wrong with awards darling Ford V. Ferrari, one of last year’s very best movies.

Finally, Starz and Showtime have a similar list to Hulu, but how about checking out underrated Bruce Willis action flick Tears of the Sun? Though it didn’t receive terribly positive reviews, it’s a perfectly harmless watch and sees Willis doing what he does best.

Of course, there are many other titles listed above that’ll keep you entertained as well, but tell us, what will you be checking out this weekend and on which platform? As always, let us know down below.