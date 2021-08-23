Netflix Announces Release Date For Army Of Thieves

Netflix has been firming up release plans for the rest of the year, bestowing official premiere dates on over 40 original projects, and one of the highest profile titles on the list is Army of Thieves, which has been confirmed to arrive on October 29th.

Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead universe is already off to an incredible start after the filmmaker’s undead action blockbuster became one of the platform’s ten most-watched original films ever, and a direct sequel was announced to be in the works when his Stone Quarry Productions inked an exclusive development deal with the streamer shortly afterwards.

We’ve also got animated companion series Lost Vegas landing early next year, so it’s all systems go and then some. Fan favorite Army of the Dead alum Matthias Schweighöfer takes top billing and directs Army of Thieves, which is set six years prior to when audiences first met him this past May.

The actor says it isn’t strictly a zombie movie, but hasn’t ruled out an appearance from the shuffling hordes, while Snyder described it as a blend of romantic comedy and heist caper, albeit one set against the backdrop of an impending apocalypse. Nathalie Emmanuel’s Gwendoline will provide the other half of the sparky central duo, after she enlists safecracker Dieter to help her team pull off an impossible heist in Europe.

Now that we know for certain when Army of Thieves is coming to Netflix, it’s wise to expect another trailer in the not too distant future to remind people that the franchise is only just getting started.