Netflix Is Adding 18 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

Netflix subscribers are being spoiled for episodic content, with two of the platform’s most popular shows ever returning within seven days of each other, although there’s sadness in the air when you remember that both Money Heist and Lucifer are reaching the end of the line.

Money Heist has been nestled comfortably at the summit of the TV most-watched list since debuting last Friday, but the Spanish crime thriller’s reign will come to an end when Lucifer Morningstar returns to our screens this week. The series has been enjoying both the creative freedom and increased budget that comes with being a Netflix original, and the fan favorite will be looking to go out with the biggest bang possible as audiences bid farewell to the smash hit.

It’s not all about Lucifer, though, and there are a further seventeen titles set hit Netflix by the time we reach Sunday, all of which you can check out below.

Released September 6

Countdown: Inspiration4Mission to Space *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Released September 7

Kid Cosmic: Season 2 *NETFLIX FAMILY

Octonauts: Above & Beyond *NETFLIX FAMILY

On the Verge *NETFLIX SERIES

Untold: Breaking Point *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Released September 8

Into the Night: Season 2 *NETFLIX SERIES

JJ+E *NETFLIX FILM

The Circle: Season 3 *NETFLIX SERIES (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)

Released September 9

Blood Brothers: Malcom X & Muhammad Ali *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Women and the Murderer *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Released September 10

Firedrake the Silver Dragon *NETFLIX FAMILY

Kate *NETFLIX FILM

Lucifer: The Final Season *NETFLIX SERIES

Metal Shop Masters *NETFLIX SERIES

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series *NETFLIX FAMILY

Prey *NETFLIX FILM

Yowamushi Pedal

Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road

Lucifer may be a lock to dominate the viewership charts and the online conversation, but don’t forget about Kate. The premise is essentially a cross between Jason Statham’s deranged Crank and John Wick, with Mary Elizabeth Winstead having 24 hours to get revenge on the people who poisoned her. Netflix loves delivering high concept action almost as much as we love watching it, so expect the number one positions on the film and television charts to be occupied by the aforementioned titles for at least a few days, if not more.