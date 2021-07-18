Netflix Is Adding 18 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

The Netflix library is constantly expanding, and it’s long since reached the point where if you can’t make your mind up right away about what you want to watch, you may well find yourself scrolling through the homepage for twice as long as it takes to actually sit through a movie or a few episodes of television.

The good news is that there are several big hitters on their way to the platform this week covering both exclusive and pre-existing content to satisfy the majority of genre cravings, and more than a few of them stand a very good chance at cracking the Top 10 most-watched list.

First of all, we should address the insane dating show Sexy Beasts, where contestants are caked in elaborate prosthetic makeup resembling a variety of animals to then go on dates, proving that beauty is on the inside, or something. It looks wild as hell, but you can check out the rest of the more normal new incoming arrivals below.

Released July 20

Milkwater

Released July 21

Chernobyl 1986 *NETFLIX FILM

One on One with Kirk Cameron: Season 1

Sexy Beasts *NETFLIX SERIES

The Movies That Made Us: Season 2 *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil *NETFLIX SERIES

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans *NETFLIX FAMILY

Released July 22

Still Working 9 to 5

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop *NETFLIX ANIME

Released July 23

A Second Chance: Rivals! *NETFLIX FAMILY

Bankrolled *NETFLIX FILM

Blood Red Sky *NETFLIX FILM

Kingdom: Ashin of the North *NETFLIX FILM

Masters of the Universe: Revelation *NETFLIX SERIES

Sky Rojo: Season 2 *NETFLIX SERIES

The Last Letter From Your Lover *NETFLIX FILM

Released July 24

Charmed: Season 3

Django Unchained

Blood Red Sky promises the sort of high concept genre film that could become a genuine breakout success, with the trailers promising no shortage of inventiveness and atmosphere. The animated Masters of the Universe: Revelation is poised to reboot the He-Man mythology in spectacular fashion, and there’s plenty of big name talent on either side of the creative process.

Season 2 of Sky Rojo delivers more high octane thrills from the creators of Money Heist, following three fed-up strippers as they decided to reclaim their lives from a vengeful pimp, and Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained is an epic Western that’ll be hoping to follow in the footsteps of the filmmaker’s previous movies to have been added to Netflix, all of which made it into the Top 10 eventually.