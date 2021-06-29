Watch: New Blood Red Sky Trailer Teases Netflix’s Bloody Vampire Movie

The advent of the streaming service has arguably been of massive benefit to B-tier genre cinema, with titles that would either score a limited theatrical release or be shuffled onto VOD with barely a marketing push now able to find a massive worldwide audience, and Netflix’s upcoming high concept vampire movie Blood Red Sky will be looking to become the platform’s next breakout hit.

It’s an arena that the streamer has found plenty of success in, with recent mid budget thrillers and chillers like Vampires vs. the Bronx, Stowaway, Below Zero, Xtreme, Red Dot, Oxygen and Awake all managing to draw in a decent crowd. Peter Thorwarth co-writes and directs Blood Red Sky, which boasts one hell of a central premise.

A woman and her child are traveling on a transatlantic flight that’s taken over by a band of terrorists, putting the family in peril when the mother is kept away from her medication. Unfortunately for the bad guys, it turns out that her ailment involves a transformation into a bloodsucking creature of the night, and there’s no escape 30,000 feet in the air.

Take a dash of Kurt Russell’s Executive Decision, sprinkle it with a little bit of Snakes on a Plane, stir in just the merest hint of Air Force One and a pinch of 30 Days of Night, and you’ve almost got Blood Red Sky. The full-length trailer looks like a lot of fun, mixing and matching genres at will to deliver a race against time thriller with action and supernatural elements, and now that it’s been given an official release date of July 23rd, horror fans can mark it down in their calendars.