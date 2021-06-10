Home / tv

He-Man Fans Are Going Crazy For The Masters Of The Universe: Revelation Trailer

Masters of the Universe: Revelations

By the Power of Grayskull, He-Man is returning! Netflix has been cooking up a reboot of the classic 80s cartoon, as spearheaded by Kevin Smith, and this Thursday the streaming giant finally unveiled our first look at Masters of the Universe: Revelation. And this teaser trailer could not have gone down better online as the internet is going crazy with hype for what looks to be a nostalgic but also hugely thrilling ride.

Billed as both a continuation of the original animated series and a more fleshed-out, mature reimagining, Masters of the Universe brings together one heck of an impressive voice cast, likely convinced to sign up by the appeal of the beloved IP and the involvement of a top filmmaker like Smith. Supergirl‘s Chris Wood voices Prince Adam of Eternia, with Mark Hamill as his nemesis, Skeletor. Sarah Michelle Gellar, Alicia Silverstone, Lena Headey, Diedrich Bader and Kevin Conroy are among the other icons on board. And, yes, Smith’s pal Jason Mewes is in it, too, voicing Stinkor.

Check out the trailer, which premiered as part of Netflix’s Geeked Week celebrations, above and then scroll down to check out just a taste of all the excitement going around on Twitter today.

“I CAN’T STOP WATCHING THIS.”

Just hook it into our veins.

The nostalgia is off the charts.

Chills.

Folks are already enjoying Wood’s portrayal of He-Man. He definitely nails that catchphrase.

But let’s not forget Hamill’s turn as Skeletor, with the Joker icon adding another legendary animated villain to his resumé.

Also, Bonnie Tyler’s “I Need a Hero” continues to be a banger.

Who else has got goosebumps?

Our bodies are ready…

With Smith boldly comparing it to Star Wars and MarvelMasters of the Universe: Revelation looks set to blow the internet’s collective mind when it releases the first half of its debut season on Netflix in about six weeks’ time on July 23rd.

