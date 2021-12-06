Netflix is adding 23 movies and TV shows this week

Netflix tends to drop at least a couple of high-profile originals on a weekly basis, and while there are certainly a couple of in-house projects on the way between now and Sunday that should be under consideration for being added to your watch-list, there’s nothing that really jumps out as a heavy hitter.

The platform appears to be in a bit of a holding pattern this week, with many subscribers already focusing on the release of The Witcher‘s second season on December 17, and whether or not they’re going to get reacquainted with Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia before or after they’ve seen Spider-Man: No Way Home.

However, close to two dozen film and television titles are on their way to Netflix over the coming seven days regardless, and you can check out the entire list below to see if there’s anything that tickles your fancy.

Released December 6

David and the Elves *NETFLIX FILM

Voir *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Released December 7

Centaurworld: Season 2 *NETFLIX FAMILY

Go Dog Go: Season 2 *NETFLIX FAMILY

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) *NETFLIX COMEDY

Released December 8

Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special *NETFLIX COMEDY

Released December 9

Asakusa Kid *NETFLIX FILM

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Bonus Family: Season 4 *NETFLIX SERIES

The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Released December 10

Anonymously Yours *NETFLIX FILM

Aranyak *NETFLIX SERIES

Back to the Outback *NETFLIX FILM

How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral *NETFLIX SERIES

Saturday Morning All Star Hits! *NETFLIX SERIES

Still Out of My League *NETFLIX FILM.

The Shack

The Unforgivable *NETFLIX FILM

Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties) *NETFLIX SERIES

Two *NETFLIX FILM

Released December 11

Fast Color

The Hungry and the Hairy *NETFLIX SERIES

Released December 12

JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (Episode 9)

The biggest of the bunch is probably The Unforgivable, the atmospheric and hard-hitting drama that’s already beginning to gather some awards season buzz for Sandra Bullock’s lead performance as a recently-released criminal who served time for a violent crime, but a Rotten Tomatoes score of 35% makes it seem as though there’s not much else to recommend about it.