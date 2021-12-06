Netflix is adding 23 movies and TV shows this week
Netflix tends to drop at least a couple of high-profile originals on a weekly basis, and while there are certainly a couple of in-house projects on the way between now and Sunday that should be under consideration for being added to your watch-list, there’s nothing that really jumps out as a heavy hitter.
The platform appears to be in a bit of a holding pattern this week, with many subscribers already focusing on the release of The Witcher‘s second season on December 17, and whether or not they’re going to get reacquainted with Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia before or after they’ve seen Spider-Man: No Way Home.
However, close to two dozen film and television titles are on their way to Netflix over the coming seven days regardless, and you can check out the entire list below to see if there’s anything that tickles your fancy.
Released December 6
David and the Elves *NETFLIX FILM
Voir *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Released December 7
Centaurworld: Season 2 *NETFLIX FAMILY
Go Dog Go: Season 2 *NETFLIX FAMILY
Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) *NETFLIX COMEDY
Released December 8
Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special *NETFLIX COMEDY
Released December 9
Asakusa Kid *NETFLIX FILM
Bathtubs Over Broadway
Bonus Family: Season 4 *NETFLIX SERIES
The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Released December 10
Anonymously Yours *NETFLIX FILM
Aranyak *NETFLIX SERIES
Back to the Outback *NETFLIX FILM
How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral *NETFLIX SERIES
Saturday Morning All Star Hits! *NETFLIX SERIES
Still Out of My League *NETFLIX FILM.
The Shack
The Unforgivable *NETFLIX FILM
Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties) *NETFLIX SERIES
Two *NETFLIX FILM
Released December 11
Fast Color
The Hungry and the Hairy *NETFLIX SERIES
Released December 12
JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (Episode 9)
The biggest of the bunch is probably The Unforgivable, the atmospheric and hard-hitting drama that’s already beginning to gather some awards season buzz for Sandra Bullock’s lead performance as a recently-released criminal who served time for a violent crime, but a Rotten Tomatoes score of 35% makes it seem as though there’s not much else to recommend about it.