If you want a reminder of what Henry Cavill’s real hair looks like before you become engrossed in the second season of The Witcher, check out the red carpet live stream. Of course, if the messy silver half-ponytail is more your thing, we get that, too.

Stars Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra will also walk the carpet, which is appropriately more of a forest for this particular occasion.

The new season of The Witcher premieres on Dec. 17, and until then you can catch up on season one on Netflix.