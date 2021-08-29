Netflix Is Adding 43 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

Wednesday marks the beginning of September, meaning that the Netflix content library is set for a huge influx of titles to celebrate the first of the latest month, with subscribers set to be spoiled for choice over the next seven days. There’s a great mix of old favorites, in-house originals, cult classics and even the odd dud or two coming to the platform, but plenty worth adding to your watch-list.

Marie Kondo returns with Sparking Joy on the final day of August, before it’s all systems go 24 hours later. A wealth of movies and TV shows are hitting Netflix to satiate your desires from the entire genre spectrum, including Harrison Ford’s Blade Runner: The Final Cut and Clear and Present Danger, Sylvester Stallone’s Cliffhanger, and infamous box office bomb Green Lantern.

Controversy and comedy are both equally well accounted for thanks to the additions of Tim Burton’s Mars Attacks!, Mystery Men, Seth Rogen and James Franco’s The Interview, School of Rock, Spike Lee’s Do the Right Thing, the House Party trilogy and many more, but you can check out in the entire incoming slate below.

Released August 31

Sparking Joy *NETFLIX SERIES

UNTOLD: Crime and Penalties *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Released September 1

A Cinderella Story

Agatha Christie’s Crooked House

Barbie Big City Big Dreams

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

The Blue Lagoon (1980)

Chappie

Clear and Present Danger

Cliffhanger

Cold Mountain

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles

Dear John

Do the Right Thing

Freedom Writers

Green Lantern

How to Be a Cowboy *NETFLIX SERIES

House Party

House Party 2

House Party 3

The Interview

Kid-E-Cats: Season 2

Labyrinth

Letters to Juliet

Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003)

Mars Attacks!

Marshall

Mystery Men

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Once Upon a Time in America

Open Season 2

Rhyme & Reason

School of Rock

Tears of the Sun

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

First Set Photos Revealed From The Fifth And Final Season Of Netflix's Money Heist 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Released September 2

Afterlife of the Party *NETFLIX SERIES

Q-Force *NETFLIX SERIES

Released September 3

Diva Club *NETFLIX FAMILY

MONEY HEIST PART 5: VOLUME 1 *NETFLIX SERIES

Sharkdog *NETFLIX FAMILY

Worth *NETFLIX FILM

In terms of exclusives, you can’t look past the latest chapter of Money Heist, with Part 5: Volume 1 offering the penultimate set of adventures for the Professor and his crew of code-named thieves, which will be looking to enhance the show’s reputation as one of Netflix‘s biggest and most popular episodic efforts. Michael Keaton also delivers a phenomenal performance in post-9/11 biographical drama Worth, so the majority of bases have been well and truly covered by next week’s debutants.