Netflix Is Adding 43 New Movies/TV Shows This Week
Wednesday marks the beginning of September, meaning that the Netflix content library is set for a huge influx of titles to celebrate the first of the latest month, with subscribers set to be spoiled for choice over the next seven days. There’s a great mix of old favorites, in-house originals, cult classics and even the odd dud or two coming to the platform, but plenty worth adding to your watch-list.
Marie Kondo returns with Sparking Joy on the final day of August, before it’s all systems go 24 hours later. A wealth of movies and TV shows are hitting Netflix to satiate your desires from the entire genre spectrum, including Harrison Ford’s Blade Runner: The Final Cut and Clear and Present Danger, Sylvester Stallone’s Cliffhanger, and infamous box office bomb Green Lantern.
Controversy and comedy are both equally well accounted for thanks to the additions of Tim Burton’s Mars Attacks!, Mystery Men, Seth Rogen and James Franco’s The Interview, School of Rock, Spike Lee’s Do the Right Thing, the House Party trilogy and many more, but you can check out in the entire incoming slate below.
Released August 31
Sparking Joy *NETFLIX SERIES
UNTOLD: Crime and Penalties *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Released September 1
A Cinderella Story
Agatha Christie’s Crooked House
Barbie Big City Big Dreams
Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)
The Blue Lagoon (1980)
Chappie
Clear and Present Danger
Cliffhanger
Cold Mountain
Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
Dear John
Do the Right Thing
Freedom Writers
Green Lantern
How to Be a Cowboy *NETFLIX SERIES
House Party
House Party 2
House Party 3
The Interview
Kid-E-Cats: Season 2
Labyrinth
Letters to Juliet
Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003)
Mars Attacks!
Marshall
Mystery Men
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Once Upon a Time in America
Open Season 2
Rhyme & Reason
School of Rock
Tears of the Sun
Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Released September 2
Afterlife of the Party *NETFLIX SERIES
Q-Force *NETFLIX SERIES
Released September 3
Diva Club *NETFLIX FAMILY
MONEY HEIST PART 5: VOLUME 1 *NETFLIX SERIES
Sharkdog *NETFLIX FAMILY
Worth *NETFLIX FILM
In terms of exclusives, you can’t look past the latest chapter of Money Heist, with Part 5: Volume 1 offering the penultimate set of adventures for the Professor and his crew of code-named thieves, which will be looking to enhance the show’s reputation as one of Netflix‘s biggest and most popular episodic efforts. Michael Keaton also delivers a phenomenal performance in post-9/11 biographical drama Worth, so the majority of bases have been well and truly covered by next week’s debutants.
