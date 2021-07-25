Netflix Is Adding 48 New Movies/TV Shows This Week
Usually when Netflix pads out the content library, no newbies are added on a Sunday. However, the first day of August just so happens to fall on the sabbath, so there’s a veritable bounty of film and television titles coming to the world’s biggest streaming service over the next seven days, covering both brand new exclusives and plenty of old favorites.
In terms of in-house debutants, there’s a few that might be worth checking out. The Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy is drawing to a close with Kingdom, giving fans their fix of the Beast Wars before Steven Caple Jr.’s live-action reboot Rise of the Beasts arrives next year. Outer Banks Season 2 delivers a fresh set of adventures for beautiful people doing shirtless things in glamorous locations, while Jean-Claude Van Damme takes his talents to the small screen in action comedy The Last Mercenary.
As always, that’s barely even scratching the surface of what’s on the way, and you can check out the full list of Netflix’s incoming titles below.
Released July 26
The Walking Dead: Season 10
Wynonna Earp: Season 4
Released July 27
All American: Season 3
Mighty Express: Season 4 *NETFLIX FAMILY
The Operative
Released July 28
Bartkowiak *NETFLIX FILM
Fantastic Fungi
The Snitch Cartel: Origins *NETFLIX SERIES
Tattoo Redo *NETFLIX SERIES
The Flash: Season 7
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil *NETFLIX SERIES NEW EPISODES)
Released July 29
Resort to Love *NETFLIX FILM
Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom *NETFLIX ANIME
Released July 30
Centaurworld *NETFLIX FAMILY
Glow Up: Season 3 *NETFLIX SERIES
Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Outer Banks: Season 2 *NETFLIX SERIES
The Last Mercenary *NETFLIX FILM
Released July 31
The Vault
Released August 1
30 Rock: Seasons 1-7
Beethoven
Beethoven’s 2nd
Beowulf
Catch Me If You Can
Darwin’s Game
Deep Blue Sea
The Edge of Seventeen
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Five Feet Apart
Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5
Good Luck Chuck
The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 5-6
Inception
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Losers
The Machinist
Magnolia
Major Payne
My Girl
My Girl 2
The Net
The Original Kings of Comedy
Pineapple Express
Poms
Seabiscuit
Space Cowboys
Team America: World Police
Name a genre, and chances are Netflix will have provided it. Post-apocalyptic TV? The Walking Dead and Wyonna Earp are bringing new episodes on the very same day. Star powered fantasy with a bevvy of big name talent in front of the camera? Take your pick from Robert Zemeckis’ Beowulf, Deep Blue Sea, Inception or The Losers.
Acclaimed prestige dramas? Yep, Netflix has Catch Me If You Can, The Machinist, Magnolia and Seabiscuit staking a claim for the Top 10 most-watched list. Even irreverent comedy is represented by the batsh*t Team America: World Police and the Judd Apatow gang’s Pineapple Express, so you definitely won’t be short of options.
