Netflix Is Adding 48 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

Usually when Netflix pads out the content library, no newbies are added on a Sunday. However, the first day of August just so happens to fall on the sabbath, so there’s a veritable bounty of film and television titles coming to the world’s biggest streaming service over the next seven days, covering both brand new exclusives and plenty of old favorites.

In terms of in-house debutants, there’s a few that might be worth checking out. The Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy is drawing to a close with Kingdom, giving fans their fix of the Beast Wars before Steven Caple Jr.’s live-action reboot Rise of the Beasts arrives next year. Outer Banks Season 2 delivers a fresh set of adventures for beautiful people doing shirtless things in glamorous locations, while Jean-Claude Van Damme takes his talents to the small screen in action comedy The Last Mercenary.

As always, that’s barely even scratching the surface of what’s on the way, and you can check out the full list of Netflix’s incoming titles below.

Released July 26

The Walking Dead: Season 10

Wynonna Earp: Season 4

Released July 27

All American: Season 3

Mighty Express: Season 4 *NETFLIX FAMILY

The Operative

Released July 28

Bartkowiak *NETFLIX FILM

Fantastic Fungi

The Snitch Cartel: Origins *NETFLIX SERIES

Tattoo Redo *NETFLIX SERIES

The Flash: Season 7

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil *NETFLIX SERIES NEW EPISODES)

Released July 29

Resort to Love *NETFLIX FILM

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom *NETFLIX ANIME

Released July 30

Centaurworld *NETFLIX FAMILY

Glow Up: Season 3 *NETFLIX SERIES

Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Outer Banks: Season 2 *NETFLIX SERIES

The Last Mercenary *NETFLIX FILM

Released July 31

The Vault

Released August 1

30 Rock: Seasons 1-7

Beethoven

Beethoven’s 2nd

Beowulf

Catch Me If You Can

Darwin’s Game

Deep Blue Sea

The Edge of Seventeen

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Five Feet Apart

Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5

Good Luck Chuck

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia

Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 5-6

Inception

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Losers

The Machinist

Magnolia

Major Payne

My Girl

My Girl 2

The Net

The Original Kings of Comedy

Pineapple Express

Poms

Seabiscuit

Space Cowboys

Team America: World Police

Name a genre, and chances are Netflix will have provided it. Post-apocalyptic TV? The Walking Dead and Wyonna Earp are bringing new episodes on the very same day. Star powered fantasy with a bevvy of big name talent in front of the camera? Take your pick from Robert Zemeckis’ Beowulf, Deep Blue Sea, Inception or The Losers.

Acclaimed prestige dramas? Yep, Netflix has Catch Me If You Can, The Machinist, Magnolia and Seabiscuit staking a claim for the Top 10 most-watched list. Even irreverent comedy is represented by the batsh*t Team America: World Police and the Judd Apatow gang’s Pineapple Express, so you definitely won’t be short of options.