Netflix Is Losing Almost 40 Movies/TV Shows In April

Netflix is adding a ton of new titles this April, with the full list of arrivals being unveiled by the streamer today. Unfortunately, though, as is always the case, just as subscribers get a load of great fresh content every month, we also have to accept that we’re going to lose a bunch of popular movies and TV shows at the same time. And sure enough, while 70 additions are due in April, almost 40 titles are leaving the platform over the coming weeks.

For starters, Netflix is shaving off some episodes of a few TV series, including season 9 of Married at First Sight on the 12th. Meanwhile, you can say goodbye to the first three seasons of The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass on the 21st, while yet another Marvel title, the animated Thor: Tales of Asgard, likewise leaves the streamer on the 14th. Kingdom then goes missing on the last day of the month. That’s the Frank Grillo show, not the hit Korean Netflix original.

As for movies, unfortunately the streamer is removing quite a few great flicks across April, including Cate Blanchett romantic drama Carol on the 19th, Quentin Tarantino’s western Django Unchained on the 24th and Paul Blart: Mall Cop on the 28th. The 30th then waves goodbye to Will Smith’s I Am Legend, horror Knock Knock, seminal war film Platoon and Chris Evans dystopian drama Snowpiercer.

For more, here’s the full list of everything leaving Netflix next month:

Leaving 4/2/21

Honey: Rise Up and Dance

Leaving 4/4/21

Backfire

Leaving 4/11/21

Time Trap

Leaving 4/12/21

Married at First Sight: Season 9

Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning: Season 1

Leaving 4/13/21

Antidote

Leaving 4/14/21

Eddie Murphy: Delirious

The New Romantic

Once Upon a Time in London

Thor: Tales of Asgard

Leaving 4/15/21

Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant

Leaving 4/19/21

Carol

The Vatican Tapes

Leaving 4/20/21

The Last Resort

Leaving 4/21/21

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 4/22/21

Liv and Maddie: Seasons 1-4

Leaving 4/23/21

Mirror Mirror

Leaving 4/24/21

Django Unchained

Leaving 4/26/21

The Sapphires

Leaving 4/27/21

The Car

Doom

Leaving 4/28/21

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Leaving 4/30/21

17 Again

Blackfish

Can’t Hardly Wait

Den of Thieves

How to Be a Latin Lover

I Am Legend

Jumping the Broom

Kingdom: Seasons 1-3

Knock Knock

Palm Trees in the Snow

Platoon

Runaway Bride

Snowpiercer

The Green Hornet

The Indian in the Cupboard

Waiting

The good news is that some of these are being pulled from Netflix because they’re going straight up on a different platform – for instance, Liv and Maddie is debuting on Disney Plus next month – so many of these titles will still be able to be streamed easily. As for the rest, just make sure to catch them while you still can.