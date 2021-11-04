Netflix Movie The Harder They Fall Has Sweet Chadwick Boseman Tribute

Chadwick Boseman was a hero among men and not just for his time spent as Marvel’s Black Panther. Boseman was someone who gave a voice to those who needed one, provided smiles and warm memories to fans going through hard times, and was a light to those he worked alongside.

If you listen to interviews where anyone speaks of Boseman or see tributes to him on social media both before and after his untimely passing, his light impacted everyone who knew him.

Not only was his death a shock to the entertainment community, but it was also a shock to many who knew him. Boseman kept his battle with cancer a secret from those close to him, working hard on set and not missing a beat even while undergoing cancer treatment. He showed up for work, showed up for fans, visited sick children at hospitals, and truly valued every moment he was given — treating this life as a gift.

So it is no surprise that those at Netflix took a moment to pay a special tribute to him in the powerhouse film released today; The Harder They Fall.

One of Netflix’s Twitter accounts, Strong Black Lead, took a still from the film with C. A. Boseman listed as the train’s name, after Chadwick Aaron Boseman.

Our favorite trivia from #TheHarderTheyFall might be the fact that the train is named after our forever king, Chadwick Aaron Boseman. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/wahEALnftR — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) November 3, 2021

Filming for The Harder They Fall began a month after Boseman’s passing which left those both at Netflix and on set reeling from the loss. While Boseman wasn’t slated to have a role in this film, he worked closely with Netflix, and those in the movie were his peers in the entertainment realm.

The Harder They Fall is an American Western film starring Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Regina King, Delroy Lindo, Zazzie Beatz, Edi Gathegi, Lakeith Stanfield, Danielle Deadwyler, and Deon Cole, and RJ Cyler. The premise for the movie is as follows:

“When an outlaw discovers his enemy is being released from prison, he reunites his gang to seek revenge.”

You can watch The Harder They Fall on Netflix now.