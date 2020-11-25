Home / movies

The Internet Is Loving Netflix’s New Christmas Movie

It’s almost December, and that means it’s time for everyone to begin decking the halls and putting up their Christmas trees. But if you need a little nudge to help get you into the spirit, you can always count on Netflix to provide some fun holiday-related movies and shows. We’ve already been treated to a helping of them this month, after all, including short sci-fi stop motion effort Alien Xmas, feel good flick Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square, and inventive Netflix Original romp Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey – among plenty of others.

But though there may currently be a solid collection of family-friendly holiday content to dive into, today’s bringing us a sequel to one of Netflix’s most beloved Christmas movies. The Christmas Chronicles 2 is now available to stream on the service, and if you enjoyed the first outing, you’re almost certain to have a good time with this charming follow-up.

The pic sees nearly all of the original cast reprise their roles, including Kurt Russell as Santa Claus and Goldie Hawn as Mrs. Claus. Darby Camp and Judah Lewis also return as Kate and Teddy, respectively, two youngsters who snuck onto Santa’s sleigh and ultimately had to help him save Christmas in the first movie. And so far, at least, the internet seems to be loving their latest adventure.

For those who haven’t seen it yet, this second outing catches up with everyone two years later when a mysterious entity named Belsnickel appears and attempts to destroy the North Pole and forever put an end to the gift-giving holiday. As such, Kate and Teddy are forced to work together with Santa and save Christmas once again.

Unless you’re more of a scrooge type, you’ll definitely want to load this one up for some family viewing this week. And be sure to stay tuned, as December is guaranteed to bring with it a lot more Holiday-themed titles for Netflix.

