The Internet Is Loving Netflix’s New Christmas Movie

It’s almost December, and that means it’s time for everyone to begin decking the halls and putting up their Christmas trees. But if you need a little nudge to help get you into the spirit, you can always count on Netflix to provide some fun holiday-related movies and shows. We’ve already been treated to a helping of them this month, after all, including short sci-fi stop motion effort Alien Xmas, feel good flick Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square, and inventive Netflix Original romp Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey – among plenty of others.

But though there may currently be a solid collection of family-friendly holiday content to dive into, today’s bringing us a sequel to one of Netflix’s most beloved Christmas movies. The Christmas Chronicles 2 is now available to stream on the service, and if you enjoyed the first outing, you’re almost certain to have a good time with this charming follow-up.

The pic sees nearly all of the original cast reprise their roles, including Kurt Russell as Santa Claus and Goldie Hawn as Mrs. Claus. Darby Camp and Judah Lewis also return as Kate and Teddy, respectively, two youngsters who snuck onto Santa’s sleigh and ultimately had to help him save Christmas in the first movie. And so far, at least, the internet seems to be loving their latest adventure.

cc: im not even joking, the christmas chronicles 2 is so…fricken cuteeeee i cant get over it. omg i-i omg i love it its so christmassy look at the little santa villageee pic.twitter.com/v7TvwOPYkp — jingle jess (@safetygilbert) November 25, 2020

@goldiehawn I LOVE y’all’s new movie “Christmas Chronicles 2!” I’m not even halfway through yet! More! More! Love you and Kurt together! Happy Thanksgiving !🦃💜 — sassenachvicki65 #istandwithsam 💙 (@Goldiegal48) November 25, 2020

Omg why am I seeing Tyrese in Christmas Chronicles 2 😭 love it already — simi (@yasmvnnn) November 25, 2020

The Christmas Chronicles 1 and 2 on Netflix it’s lit they just added 2 today thank me later the kids will love it I like it too 🎄🎅🏾in the spirit early thank me later ! — KYHRIH🌹 (@KyhrihLee) November 25, 2020

School run completed, now all snuggled on the sofa watching Christmas chronicles 2 on netfix. Definitely worth a watch if you have little ones or even if you just love Christmas. — Anouska Peach (@PeachAnouska) November 25, 2020

Christmas Chronicles 2 is 10/10 👏🏻 — April ✌️💜 (@ohhsnapaginger) November 25, 2020

Half way through Christmas Chronicles 2 and already prefer it over the first movie! — Waqas A (@WaqasA_) November 25, 2020

Like the super cute original, The Christmas Chronicles 2 is proving more of the same fun. A perfect way to get into the festive spirit, with Kurt Russell & @goldiehawn as the cutest Santa & Mrs Claus ever. Can really see them becoming a holiday re-watch like Elf & Home Alone… — Anthony Shannon (@AnthonyShannon2) November 25, 2020

For those who haven’t seen it yet, this second outing catches up with everyone two years later when a mysterious entity named Belsnickel appears and attempts to destroy the North Pole and forever put an end to the gift-giving holiday. As such, Kate and Teddy are forced to work together with Santa and save Christmas once again.

Unless you’re more of a scrooge type, you’ll definitely want to load this one up for some family viewing this week. And be sure to stay tuned, as December is guaranteed to bring with it a lot more Holiday-themed titles for Netflix.