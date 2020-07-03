Netflix Has 7 Original Movies/Shows Coming In September

In the month of September, a host of new original Netflix content will be debuting on the service. We’re going to give you the rundown on all of it and given that the list comprises action movies, detective movies and crime shows, there’s much to get excited about.

Let’s start with the TV series. First up is the second season of Undercover, a Belgian crime drama following (no surprise here) undercover agents and their attempts to infiltrate a drug kingpin’s operation. The season premiere will be on September 6th.

The other run of new episodes arriving that month is also a second season, this one for French comedy Family Business, in which a family take advantage of the news that France is legalizing marijuana by opening up a marijuana café. I’m sensing a pattern here. Catch the new season from September 11th.

Those with young children, meanwhile, will be interested in Mighty Express, a new series about trains and kids going on various adventures together (I’ll always be a Thomas & Friends loyalist).

Now for the films. There’s nothing to switch your brain off to quite like a cheap, brawny action movie, and it looks like Netflix have just that on the way with Welcome to Sudden Death, a remake of Jean-Claude Van Damme’s 90s flick Sudden Death. It’s out September 29th. But if that’s not your cup of tea, then let us point you in the direction of I’m Thinking of Ending Things, the new horror movie from director Charlie Kaufman that debuts on September 4th.

Elsewhere, Enola Holmes is a feminist retelling of a Victorian icon. Yes, that means recasting the lead role as a woman, more or less. Sherlock Holmes hasn’t been replaced, but he is taking backseat to younger sister Enola. Divisive? I think we’ve gone way past divisive and into the realms of a dispassionate shrug. Anyway, that one still lacks an exact release date, but it’ll be here in September.

Lastly, there’s one more TV show I almost (but didn’t) forget to include. Ever the professional. This one’s brand new, too. Ratched will adapt One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest for TV (the film of the same name is a classic). Like Enola Holmes, it’s also without an exact date.

And that’s your lot for September Netflix originals. At least, what’s been announced so far. And we’ve got just a couple months till we get to see them. Until then, though, be sure to catch upcoming original movie The Old Guard, which drops on the platform on July 10th.