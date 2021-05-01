Karen Gillan’s New Action Movie Is Headed To Netflix

A high concept action movie with a title like Gunpowder Milkshake is instantly going to appeal to fans of the genre, and that’s without even considering the premise or stacked ensemble cast that comes attached to the project.

The plot follows three generations of female assassins who team up to put a stop to a cycle of violence that’s circled them everywhere they’ve gone throughout their lives, with the narrative unfolding over the course of one bloody and action-packed night. Karen Gillan has followed in her mother’s footsteps to become a contract killer, but a job goes wrong and she ends up protecting an 8 year-old girl.

This forces her to reunite with her estranged mom, played by Lena Headey, and team up with a band of legendary hitters known as The Librarians. Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh and Carla Gugino complete the main cast as the aforementioned badasses, with Paul Giamatti hopefully bringing his scenery-chewing form from cult classic Shoot ‘Em Up to his latest villainous role.

Production on Gunpowder Milkshake wrapped in August 2019, and a distribution deal has now been secured with Netflix. The bad news for some subscribers, though, is that the movie will only stream on the platform domestically, with STX Films holding onto the international theatrical rights even after the world’s most popular platform shelled out a ten-figure sum to get their hands on the latest film from Navot Papushado.

Based on nothing but the core concept and the roster in place, Gunpowder Milkshake is shaping up to be a whole lot of fun, and it’s expected to debut on Netflix in the US over the summer, with the streamer already said to be viewing it as a potential franchise-starter.