Netflix quietly removes another 3 original movies from the release calendar, including a sci-fi epic starring its biggest draw

Just when you thought the release date domino effect was over after cinema exited the pandemic era, the strikes have come along and seen Sony blink first by reshuffling its calendar to dramatic effect. While Netflix doesn’t have to worry about box office takings – and it’s likely not even related to the picket lines at all – the streaming service has nonetheless been quietly shaking up its own schedule.

Millie Bobby Brown’s fantasy adventure Damsel was one of the first to quietly get pulled from 2023 and shunted into next year, where it was swiftly joined by Kevin Hart’s action comedy Lift and the star-studded and steamy drama A Family Affair.

Another three titles have now been surreptitiously stricken from the list of upcoming premieres, and one of them features the actor and producer that can unequivocally be named as the platform’s single biggest draw. As revealed by What’s on Netflix, Adam Sandler’s next hotly-anticipated foray into dramatic territory after Uncut Gems and Hustle has gone, with Spaceman now designated as a 2024 debutant.

Lucifer star Tom Ellis’ rom-com Players and Regina King’s potential awards-baiting biopic Shirley have also vanished, with no reasons given as to why just yet. Of course, it’s not as if Netflix is lacking in the in-house exclusive department when there’s brand new arrivals on a near-daily basis, but Spaceman is far and away the biggest blow thanks to Sandler’s recent hot streak reminding everyone he’s a phenomenal actor when he drops his usual shtick in favor of stretching himself.