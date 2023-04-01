The latest oppressively uninspiring blockbuster to roll off the Netflix production line snoozes to #1 in 78 countries

Having recently turned a corner by winning rave reviews for Uncut Gems and then delivering the best-reviewed movie of his or Happy Madison’s existence through Hustle, it was only a matter of time before Adam Sandler reverted to type. We knew this day was coming, but that doesn’t give Murder Mystery 2 a pass for being so abjectly lifeless.

To be fair, a current Rotten Tomatoes score of 51 percent puts it among the top tier of the Sandman’s comedy vehicles, but that’s more an indictment of his antics over the last quarter of a century more than anything else. In what marks only the second live-action sequel he’s ever appeared in, the actor and producer goes through the motions and heads off on an international adventure with his buddies, which is enough to leave Netflix subscribers over the moon.

Cr. Scott Yamano/Netflix © 2023.

Per FlixPatrol, Murder Mystery 2 has arrived to once more underline Sandler’s credential as the streaming service’s biggest draw, with the second installment instantly ascending to the number one spot in a whopping 78 countries around the world. The opener wound up as one of the platform’s most-watched original hits ever, and we wouldn’t be surprised in the slightest were the follow-up to walk an identical path.

It’s a Sandler joint, so you know exactly what you’re going to get from Murder Mystery 2, but history has shown time and time again that it’s more than enough to make whatever Happy Madison’s latest star-studded caper ends up being a must-see event on Netflix.