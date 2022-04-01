Netflix is betting on Marilyn Monroe‘s permanent status as an American icon with an NC-17 film on the way, and now, they’ve dropped the trailer for a new documentary.

The above trailer for The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes. The film will be on the platform April 27 and promises to look at her final weeks, days, and hours before her death in 1962 with previously unheard recordings from those closest to the actress, model and singer. Monroe’s life has been examined and relentlessly picked over since her demise, but this piece claims the world will get more clarity on her than before.

Indeed, Monroe herself speaks in the trailer and notes that what the public knows is not often in sync with reality.

“The true things rarely get into circulation. It’s usually the false things.”

The documentary is directed by Emma Cooper and produced by Chris Smith. The trailer highlights her alleged connections to Robert F. Kennedy, problems with drugs, and the inquest into her death opened by the Los Angeles County District Attorney in 1982. That resulted in no changes to the original investigation, though an unknown man’s voice says in the footage it was not easy to assemble a sense of what happened on the last day of her life.

“To get to people with information about the night Marilyn died, it was difficult.”

Subscribers will get to put on their detective hats soon. As for the NC-17 film about her, we reported that no release date has been set yet, though the project from Andrew Dominik is expected to be on the platform sometime later this year.